TABERNACLE >> The sixth annual Tabernacle Township Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Town Hall here.
The free community festival will feature holiday music, local school and church musical performances, refreshments, and the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus who will light the tree and be available for visits and pictures with the children. There is no inclement weather date scheduled.
Co-sponsored by Tabernacle’s Recreation Committee, Historical Society, Woman’s Association and Home and School Association, the event will also feature free giveaways by local community organizations and a special red mailbox to collect letters for Santa that will be sent to the North Pole on Christmas Eve.
Event organizers are encouraging children to bring their letters to the festival and note that no postage is required. Following the ceremony, the community tree will be lit each night until early January.
To download a free copy of the Tree Lighting Ceremony flyer, please visit www.townshipoftabernacle-nj.gov.