TABERNACLE >> The Tabernacle Township Board of Education has announced the recipients of the 2019-2020 NJ State Governor’s Educator of the Year Award (GEOY).
Michael Dunlea, 3rd grade teacher at Tabernacle Elementary School and Maria Pote, 7th and 8th grade science teacher at the Kenneth R. Olson Middle School will represent Tabernacle at this year’s ceremony.
Pote has taught in Tabernacle for 11 years. “She keeps the classroom fun while still educating her students,” said principal Susan Grosser. “She takes time to get to know each student and truly cares about them. Her consistent, positive attitude towards her students and life itself helps to create a school-wide positive culture.”
Dunlea joined the Tabernacle staff in 2017. His unique approach to education has won the hearts of his students as well as accolades from regional and national education groups, winning the 2018 Presidential Award of Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Through his partnership with Empatico.org, Dunlea has virtually linked his classroom with students in Memphis, Tenn. connecting their classrooms and developing students’ social and emotional skills.
“Mr. Dunlea continuously teaches beyond the classroom walls and involves his students in innovative projects that teach real-world lessons. It is important to him that his students have the opportunity to learn about different places, people, and cultures in order to build understanding and spread kindness,” concluded Grosser.
Both teachers will be honored in the spring along with all Burlington County GEOY recipients.