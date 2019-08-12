On Aug. 7 at 1:15 p.m., a concerned Evesham resident contacted the police department reporting that a suspicious female appeared to be slumped over her steering wheel in the 3700 Block of Elberta Lane.
Responding officers located the female who was found to be in possession of PCP. During a subsequent investigation the residents of the home she was visiting where also found to be in possession of PCP, xanax and crack pipes.
James Barbera, 39, of Marlton was arrested and charged with 3rd degree Possession of phencyclidine (PCP), 3rd degree Possession of Pharmaceutical Pills and a disorderly person’s offense for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail on an unrelated warrant.
Jill Sherako, 45, of Marlton was arrested and charged with 3rd degree Possession of phencyclidine (PCP), 3rd degree Possession of Pharmaceutical Pills and a disorderly person’s offense for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was released on her own recognizance.
Catherine Davis, 33, of Bryn Mawr, Pa. was arrested and charged with 3rd degree Possession of phencyclidine (PCP), 3rd degree Possession of Pharmaceutical Pills and a disorderly person’s offense for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was released on her own recognizance.