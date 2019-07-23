EVESHAM >> On July 17, members of the Evesham Police Investigative Unit along with members of the Burlington County Narcotics Task Force, conducted a proactive narcotics investigation into the illegal sale of heroin in Evesham.
During the proactive investigation, detectives located the suspected heroin dealer’s vehicle in a parking lot on Rte. 70 by Cropwell Road. During the investigation, conflicting stories were given to detectives by all three occupants of the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery and seizure over 30 bags of heroin.
Frank Oakman, 43, of Bellmawr was arrested and charged with 3rd degree Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute, 3rd degree Possession of Heroin, and 4th degree Tampering with Evidence. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.
Poindexter Brown, 33, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with 3rd degree Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute, 3rd degree Possession of Heroin, and 4th degree Tampering with Evidence. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.
Taron Reed, 42, of Paulsboro, was arrested charged with 3rd degree Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute, 3rd degree Possession of Heroin, and 4th degree Tampering with Evidence. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.