Children with special needs are invited to participate in the 2nd annual Children with Special Needs Trunk or Treat on Oct. 26 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
This year’s event is being organized by the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department and the Burlington County Special Services School District. This free event will take place at the Burlington County Special Services School Westampton Campus located at 20 Pioneer Boulevard in Westampton.
The Burlington County Sheriff’s Department, local first responders, and many county agencies will be participating with decorated vehicles at the upcoming “Trunk or Treat” event. Participants are encouraged to wear a costume and bring a trick-or-treat bag. “After such an amazing response from our previous Children with Special Needs events, we knew partnering with the Burlington County Special Services School District would enhance the success of this great event,” said Undersheriff Ditzel. Our “Trunk or Treat” allows kids to have safe Halloween fun, and parent don’t have to worry about traffic or crossing the street.
Parents and their children interested in attending the “Trunk or Treat” should register before Wednesday, Oct. 23 by calling 609-265-3788 or emailing abarcliff@co.burlington.nj.us.
The event is open to children of all ages with special needs. Peanut-free food and other light refreshments will be provided.