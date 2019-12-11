EVESHAM >> On Dec. 5, two suspects were charged by Evesham detectives with committing the Dunkin Donuts and Moore Bagel burglaries that occurred on Nov. 20 here.
Both suspects were caught in the act of burglarizing a business in Voorhees Township on Dec. 1. During the time of their arrest, both suspects were found in possession of apparel and tools matching what the suspects had worn and used to commit the crimes in Evesham Township.
Arthur Reynolds, 57, of Atlantic City was charged with numerous counts of Burglary and Theft.
Dion Joyce, 52, of Atlantic City was charged with numerous counts of Burglary and Theft.