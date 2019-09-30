Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David H. Jantas have announced that two people have been charged with shooting at the patrol vehicle of a Pemberton Township police officer five years ago in the Sunbury Village section of Pemberton Township.
Tayron Brown, 23, who is presently incarcerated in New Jersey state prison on unrelated offenses, was charged with Attempted Murder (First Degree), Conspiracy to Commit Murder (First Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree), Unlawful Possession of a Handgun (Second Degree), and Aggravated Assault (Third Degree).
The name of the second defendant is being withheld because he was a juvenile at the time of the offense. He faces the same charges that were filed against Brown.
The investigation revealed that an officer was parked along Lemmon Avenue on Sept. 24, 2014 when a bullet struck the roof of his marked patrol vehicle.
Brown and his co-defendant will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Mike Angermeier, supervisor of the Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force.
The investigation was conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Pemberton Township Police Department.