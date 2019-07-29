The Medford Townsip Police, Fire and EMS were dispatched to state highway Route 70 near North Main Street for a motor vehicle accident with a vehicle fire at 5:06 a.m. on July 26.
Patrols arrived on location to find Driver 1, a 32-year-old male from Magnolia, trapped in his 2009 Acura MDX. Driver 2, a 63-year-old male from Carney's Point, was out of his 2018 Peterbilt dump truck, which was on fire in the shoulder of the roadway.
Driver 1 was extricated by the Medford Township Fire Department. He was treated by Medford EMS and Virtua Paramedics prior to being transferred into helicopter to be flown to Cooper Trauma in Camden.
Driver 2 was evaluated and transported to Virtua Marlton for his injuries. His vehicle was also extinguished by the Medford Township Fire Department.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Driver 1 was travelling eastbound on Route 70 when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck Driver 2's vehicle. Charges are pending the investigation of the Medford Township Police Traffic Safety Bureau.
Route 70 was closed for an extended time for the investigation and clean up of the incident scene.