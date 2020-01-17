Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that two men were indicted earllier this month for fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman last year inside a parked car on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro Township.
Sam T. Gore, 25, of the first block of Bloomfield Lane in Willingboro, and Devon Woods, 25, of the first block of Vine Street in Trenton, were indicted by a grand jury on charges of Murder (First Degree), Robbery (First Degree), Conspiracy to Commit Robbery (Second Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree) and Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons (Second Degree).
The indictment was returned and signed by Prosecutor Coffina. An arraignment will be scheduled soon in Superior Court.
Gore and Woods are accused of shooting Deasia Ayres of Willingboro in the earlier morning hours of Sept. 18. Her body was discovered that day at 10:30 a.m. inside of her Dodge Durango.
She had been shot in the back of the neck and the head, according to an autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood. The motive is believed to have been robbery. Woods is accused of pulling the trigger.
Gore and Woods have been held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly since being arrested a week after the shooting.
They are being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Violent Crimes Section.
The investigation was conducted by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department, with assistance from the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the Trenton Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Tony Luyber and WTPD Detective Jason Galiazzi.