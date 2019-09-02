MOUNT LAUREL >> Vincent’s Homemade Ice Cream will unveil a new limited-time flavor in honor of Rowan College at Burlington County’s 50th anniversary and its Baron mascot, Barry.
“For half a century, Rowan College at Burlington County has helped Burlington County residents transform their lives through education,” said Vincent Amico, owner of Vincent’s Homemade Ice Cream. “We’re happy to raise our scoops in honor of the college’s significant milestone with a new flavor that will please a Baron’s palette.”
RCBC President Dr. Michael A. Cioce and Barry will join Amico at Vincent’s at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3 to announce the new flavor to a group of RCBC students, most of whom attend class on the college’s Mount Holly Campus, which houses the college’s art programs.
“This is a cool way to honor our past and celebrate our future, as we continue our yearlong celebration of Rowan College at Burlington County’s 50th anniversary,” said RCBC President Dr. Michael A. Cioce. “Barry and I are honored that Vincent’s Homemade Ice Cream felt the college was worthy of its own flavor, and we can’t wait to dig in.
“Mount Holly businesses, such as Vincent’s, have been very supportive of our arts campus, which creates countless benefits for students and the community,” Cioce added.
The ice cream announcement is part of a sweet week for the college that will continue with a Founder’s Day Celebration on Thursday, Sept. 5, which marks the 50th anniversary of the college’s first convocation. The college will celebrate the occasion at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5 by opening a time capsule that was buried in the Lewis M. Parker Center when it opened in 1971.
For more information about the college’s 50th anniversary celebration, visit rcbc.edu/50th.