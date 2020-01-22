EVESHAM >> On Jan. 17 at approximately 11:45 p.m., an Evesham police officer actively patrolling in the township's Data Driven Approach to Crime and Traffic Safety (DDACTS) Zone, conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing a vehicle with an equipment violation.
As the officer returned to his patrol vehicle after making initial contact with the driver, he observed the passenger side door open and a male flee from the vehicle from the stopped vehicles. The officer maintained control over the two remaining occupants until back up units arrived.
Once additional officers arrived on location, a perimeter was established and K9 Spike and his handler, Officer Jeremy Border, were deployed. K9 Spike tracked the suspect into a wooded area a few hundred yards away, where he was quickly apprehended by officers.
K9 Spike returned to the motor vehicle that was stopped and was walked around the exterior of the vehicle, at which time he alerted his handler to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted and 20 bags of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was located.
John Watt, 55, of Brigantine was arrested and charged with being a Fugitive from Justice. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.
Daniel Maddelin, 46, of Newark was arrested and charged with Hindering Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.
Brittney Bradley, 26, of Estel Manor, was arrested and charged with Hindering Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was released on her own recognizance.