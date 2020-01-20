Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Willingboro Township Public Safety Director Kinamo Lomon have announced that a 67-year-old Willingboro Township man has been charged with possessing child pornography.
Dwight Barwick, of the first block of Southampton Drive, was charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree).
The investigation began earlier this year after the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit received information regarding Barwick’s online activities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The investigation revealed that Barwick was utilizing a search engine to locate and view child pornography. He was taken into custody yesterday at his residence following the execution of a search warrant. Computers were seized from the residence and will be examined by detectives from the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit.
The case will now be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment. Barwick will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy.
The investigation was conducted by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, the New Jersey State Police and the Willingboro Township Police Department.
The Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit is a member of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force.