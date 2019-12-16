Young patients at Virtua Voorhees Hospital received a touch of holiday magic recently when the Joseph Lacroce Foundation hosted its ninth annual toy delivery. A caravan of classic and collector cars traveled to the hospital, where an assembly line of volunteers unloaded dozens of donated gifts.
Leading the line-up was Virtua’s Mobile Pediatric Unit, a specially equipped van that brings much-needed health services to children in underserved communities. Virtua launched the mobile program in spring 2018 thanks to a $1 million donation from the Lacroce Foundation. Services include developmental screenings, lead testing and education, and flu shots.
The Joseph Lacroce Foundation is a Cherry Hill-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the hospital experience for children throughout South Jersey. President Sam Lacroce established the foundation in 2011 in memory of his son Joseph, who passed away from leukemia in 1975 at age 12.
“Our supporters are always excited to participate in the toy run because it recalls the true spirit of the season,” said Sam Lacroce. “The toys and games do a lot to help make the hospital experience less stressful for the kids. We thank everyone for their generosity.”
“For me, this event marks the start of the holiday season,” said Virtua Health President and CEO Dennis W. Pullin, FACHE. “Few things are as rewarding as watching a child’s face light up with joy; it’s something Sam Lacroce understands better than anyone.”