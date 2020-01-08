MEDFORD >> Shawnee High School has announced its Teacher of the Year, Katelynn Woll of the Social Studies Department, and Educational Services Provider of the Year, Janae Zechman of the Counseling Department.
Katelynn Woll, with 10 years of experience in teaching at Shawnee, has coached and advised numerous sports and clubs including girls soccer, girls basketball, class council, and National Honor Society. She also recently earned her Baccalaureate in Holocaust Studies and Reducing Prejudices, which she plans to use to implement Professional Development for both students and staff.
Janae Zechman, with eighteen years of experience at Shawnee – 10 as a teacher in Health and Physical Education and eight as a School Counselor, currently serves on numerous committees including Student of the Month, 504, VOICES, Strategic Planning, and is also our Scholarship Chairperson. In addition to counseling and her committee roles at Shawnee, Zechman was Class Council Advisor and coached both girls lacrosse and girls soccer, and after winning the girls lacrosse state title, she was named the 2013 New Jersey High School Coach of the Year.