Resurfacing of a 3.4-mile portion of Creek Road (County Route 636) in Delran, Mount Laurel and Moorestown townships is expected to begin on Aug. 5.
The project involves pavement milling and overlay of Creek Road from Burlington County Route 613 in Delran to Centerton Road in Mount Laurel. The work is expected to take about three weeks to complete.
Traffic will be maintained during milling and paving operation. Motorists using the roadway may experience delay and are recommended to find alternative routes during the work.
The work is being done by American Asphalt Co., Inc., West Collingswood, New Jersey, as part of Burlington County’s 2017 State Funded Overlay Program (2018-2019 Construction).
A total 24.8 miles of roadway in 15 municipalities are being resurfaced through shared State & County funding.