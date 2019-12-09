Medford, NJ (08055)

Today

Periods of rain. High near 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Occasional rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected.