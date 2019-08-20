Medford, NJ (08055)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Rainfall near an inch.