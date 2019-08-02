EVESHAM >> On July 31, members of the Evesham Police Narcotics Unit and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force, conducted a proactive narcotics investigation into the illegal sale of pharmaceutical pills here.
During an investigative stop of the suspected drug dealer’s vehicle, a consent search was conducted by investigators, resulting in the discovery of distribution amounts of pharmaceutical pills that were intended for sale in Evesham Township.
Quindel Ballance, 26, of Pennsauken arrested was arrested and charged with seconnd degree employing juvenile to commit a crime, third degree distribution of pharmaceutical pills, third degree possession of zanax. He was lodged in the Burlington County Jail.
Atore James, 19, of Pennsauken was arrested and charged with fourth degree conspiracy to distribute narcotics. She was released on her own recognizance.
Juvenile female, age 16, of Pennsauken was arrested and charged with fourth degree conspiracy to distribute narcotics. She was released to a family member.