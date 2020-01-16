VOORHEES >> Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice recently hosted a Meet-the-Artists Open House for its Art of Healing exhibit at The Samaritan Center at Voorhees, located at 265 Route 73 South here.
The exhibit, which runs until March 2020, features the work of five local South Jersey/Philadelphia area artists: Nancy Barch of Clifton Heights, PA, Chris Curchin of Philadelphia, PA, Peter Ehlinger of Haddonfield, NJ, Jessica Manelis of Voorhees, NJ and Maria Verni of Red Bank, NJ.
“We are so grateful that these local, highly-regarded artists would be open to sharing their extraordinary works with us,” said Mary Ann Boccolini, president and CEO of Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice. “We thank each of them for offering our patients, families, visitors and staff the comforting power of healing through art and hope that through this exhibit, others may find similar support.”
Nancy Barch has evolved from illustration, to watercolor and finally in this last decade, mixed media. She has garnered a number of coveted awards for work in a variety of media but has decidedly focused on of mix of acrylics, collage and image transfers. Barch has been featured in 100 Artists of The Mid Atlantic, a book published by Amazon.com. Her work is in corporate collections such as Morgan Stanley, Liberty Properties, AIG, etc. – more of her work can be seen at http://www.nancybarch.com.
Chris Curchin started painting in 1985 and studied animation and film at the University of the Arts. He co-runs an arts-based nonprofit preschool in Philadelphia, where he teaches music and art. Curchin’s work, primarily oil on canvas, involves faces and figures decorated with dots of color in motifs of flower, rosette, teardrop, scroll and line. For him, the paintings express an allusion to mortality, matter and energy fields.
Peter Ehlinger, works in watercolors with pen and ink. He has been exhibiting works since the 1960’s with showings in Philadelphia, NJ and upstate NY. The majority of Ehlinger’s works are Asian influenced. He uses liberal applications of gold, bronze and copper water-based paints for dramatic backgrounds. His designs are very detailed and bold with color. Originally an oil painter, Ehlinger decided to give his watercolors an ‘oil feeling’. He has produced a large number of works for business enterprises and private homes. Ehlinger was active in the art community at Gardner’s Basin in Atlantic City. He maintained a shop there a few years ago where he was able to paint all day and develop new styles incorporating Asian design with undersea residents. His designs and illustrations have won numerous awards – you can follow Ehlinger’s work at www.peterehlinger.com.
Jessica Manelis is an award-winning photographer, who has been creating art since grade school. Her passion for the arts took her to Moore College of Art & Design in Philadelphia, where she began her pursuit of a career in the professional arts. Following a “creatively stunting” career as a graphic designer Manelis left to pursue her true creative passions. Self-taught, she fell into photography as a means of generating reference photos for future art projects; however, she found the photo process was more fun. Manelis’s photography has been exhibited in several group shows in New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida. Reviews of her work has been described as “wonderful”, “brilliant”, “gorgeous color and detail”, “great perspective”. In 2018, Manelis started J Mane Gallery – an online art gallery that exhibits and supports fellow artists, both emerging and established. You can follow Manelis’s work at www.jessicamanelis.com.
Maria Verni is a mixed media artist, who works with papers of all mediums- old photos, magazines, catalogs and pages from books, to create original artwork. Her art is inspired from her own photography as well as the photography of other artists and photographers. Verni has participated in “Arts Healing Hearts,” a program for children who were affected by Hurricane Sandy. She has had her work displayed and sold at “Gallery U”, a collaborative art gallery of patients creating art to help in their recovery from traumatic brain injury, along with other artists from the community.
Read more about each artist and the exhibit at https://samaritannj.org/art-of-healing/