Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a multi-agency investigation in response to recent shootings in Mount Holly and Willingboro Township has led to six individuals being arrested on weapons and drug charges.
Nasir Harper, 22, of Bordentown City, was charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Handgun (Second Degree), Receiving Stolen Property (Third Degree), Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute (Third Degree), Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Fourth Degree) and two counts of Possession of High-Capacity Magazines (Fourth Degree), including one that held 30 rounds.
Daymon Thomas, 21, of Bordentown City, and Terrance McKinney, 21, of Pemberton Township, were charged with Unlawful Possession of a Handgun (Second Degree) and Certain Persons Not to Possess a Firearm (Second Degree).
The following people were charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute (Third Degree) and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Fourth Degree): Samir Ellis, 21, of Willingboro; Nasir Hickson, 19, of Willingboro; and Yakim Thomas, 19 of Bordentown City.
Nobody was struck by gunfire during the shootings, which occurred in September near Dellhurst Lane and Beechfern Lane in Willingboro and in December on Garden Street in Mount Holly. None of the defendants has been charged to date in connection with the shootings.
“I would like to commend all of the agencies that participated in this investigation for their diligence and coordination in response to these shooting incidents,” Prosecutor Coffina said. “We will continue to aggressively pursue those who put the public at risk with such reckless, unlawful conduct.”
The arrests were made between January 7 and January 9. The charges will now be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment. Harper, McKinney and Daymon Thomas were ordered detained by a Superior Court judge and lodged in the Burlington County Jail. Ellis, Hickson and Yakim Thomas were released.
The cases will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson.
The investigation was conducted by the BCPO Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, the United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, the New Jersey State Police, the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department, the Burlington Township Police Department, the Pemberton Township Police Department and the Willingboro Township Police Department.