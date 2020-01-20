It's time to take a look at how the Lenape Regional High School District girls basketball teams have faired thus far this season.
Cherokee
Cherokee’s standards are high. Having one of the best girls basketball programs in the state in recent years will do that.
The Chiefs have hit mid January will a perfect 11-0 record following a decisive 49-29 victory over visiting district-rival Lenape Jan. 16.
“The team has played well up to this point,” said Cherokee coach Ron Powell. “Every game presents a new opponent that presents different challenges.”
When asked to pick out a gem from his team’s 11-win season thus far, Powell commented:
“We have had some very good wins against some quality opponents, but our win versus St. Rose of Belmar (41-40 on Jan. 11) was as good as it gets.”
The Chiefs’ win over the Indians improved the team’s Olympic Conference American Division record to 4-0.
“We have been pretty balanced - getting scoring from different players, but our inside combination of (senior) Kennedy Wilburn and (junior) Alexa Therien has been pretty consistent.”
Cherokee is one of only 10 teams in the state that hasn’t lost yet this winter. Can a team improve on that? According to Powell, the answer is yes.
“I would hope that we will show improvement on offense, defense and special situations as we progress through the season and prepare for the state tournament,” said Powell.
Lenape
Lenape (6-4) suffered its fourth loss of the season following a 49-29 loss at Cherokee Jan. 16.
The Indians opened the season on fire, winning five of their first six games. The only defeat coming against St. Thomas Aquinas, 43-30, on Dec. 28.
“The girls are really playing hard and for each other,” said Lenape coach Rob Hummel when asked of his impressions of the season thus far.
The 20-point loss to the Chiefs was Lenape’s third in the last five games.
Hummel called one of those wins during that stretch, a 44-38 decision against visiting Bishop Eustace Jan. 14, “a hard-fought victory”.
No one player has stood out for his team this winter
“This season it has been a total team effort,” said Hummel. “Different girls have been stepping up in different games.”
Seneca
Seneca is 4-5 through mid January. The Golden Eagles would certainly like to forget its most recent game - a 77-10 thumping at the hands of Paul VI Jan. 14.
It has been an up-and-down season for the Golden Eagles. They won their first two games, then lost two. They snapped that skid with a 52-29 rout of visiting Woodrow Wilson Jan. 7, but then fell to Winslow Township, 68-64, and Camden Catholic, 61-30, in the span of three days earlier this month.
Seneca got back in the win column with a 41-31 decision against visiting Overbrook 24 hours before the Paul VI meltdown.
“We started off playing well and with a lot of energy throughout all four quarters,” said Seneca coach Lauren Creel. “However, as of late we seem to have hit a wall, which happens in sports. We are now in the brunt of our season and playing three games a week. I am excited to see us climb over this wall and get back to playing all four quarters with intensity and fundamentals (this) week.”
Surprisingly, the Seneca coach pointed to a pair of losses as “highlights” to Seneca’s season thus far.
“Our best games have been against - No. 4 at the time - Sterling, in the Haddon Heights holiday tournament and Winslow Township last week,” said Creel. “Although we lost both games, we saw our kids rise to the challenge and play great basketball. They really set the bar high for what they are capable of this season. We were in a six-point game in the third quarter against Sterling, and up the entire game against Winslow losing by four at the end. In this game we set a season high for points scored with 64. These were exciting games for our kids to feel what it's like to play great basketball and to compete against great competition. This is all new for this crew, especially coming off a 2-22 season last year.”
Senior Kelsey Carter has been the team’s top player thus far, averaging 10.5 points per game through the first seven games.
Kelsey is our captain, our leader and the heartbeat of our team,” said Creel. “We go as Kelsey goes and as the season progresses, the other kids will continue to learn how to not only feed off of her, but also motivate and lead on their own as well. We are seeing so much more out of Kelsey on both ends of the court. Her feet have improved tremendously and she is finishing much more efficiently around the rim.”
Creel wants from her team what any coach would preach as her squad gets into the heart of the schedule.
“I would like to see us be more consistent on a nightly basis,” said Creel. “This is one of the most difficult things in sports, but if we can achieve a level of consistency on our end, regardless of the opponent, then we will continue to compete and win ball games.”
Shawnee
Shawnee has struggled thus far this winter, having won just two times in its first 10 games.
“We have had a difficult start,” said Shawnee coach Christina McGovern, whose team is 1-4 in the tough Olympic Conference American Division. “The front end of our schedule has been really challenging. We lost games early that I feel we should have won. We have a positive mindset moving forward and are working on getting better everyday.”
The Renegades’ wins came just before and after the new year. They demolished Haddon Heights, 55-24, Dec. 28, and made it two in a row with a 47-37 win over visiting Winslow Township Jan. 3.
Since beating the Eagles, the Renegades have lost five straight, most recently a 45-23 decision at Cherokee Jan. 16.
McGovern has remained positive despite the challenges that come with a losing record.
“I am really impressed with the start of our freshman, Nia Scott. She is averaging almost a double-double with nine points per game and 10 rebounds a game. She has had her work cut out for her playing against many seasoned post players.”
McGovern has been pleased with the play of seniors Erin Florio and Ciana Viccharelli
“Erin has also been holding her own on both ends of the floor and Ciana is averaging nine points per game,” said McGovern.