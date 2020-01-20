MEDFORD >> Gavin Gibson netted a game-high 19 points as visiting Cherokee (6-3, 3-0) prevailed in double overtime at Shawnee (3-6, 1-1), 50-48, in an Olympic Conference interdivision game Jan. 14 here.
Cole Fleming had 16 for the Renegades.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Cherokee 50, Shawnee 48, 2 OT
Cherokee 5 8 17 8 5 7 50
Shawnee 12 7 9 10 5 5 48
CHEROKEE
Gavin Gibson 19, Matt Panacio 2, Andrew Walker 6, Alex Thomas 13, Andrew Wixted 5, Ethan Stith 6. 3-Pointers: Thomas 3, Gibson 2, Walker 2, Wixted.
SHAWNEE
Cole Fleming 16, Nick Tamburro 5, John White 8, Andrew Ball 15, Matt Fish 2, Avery Cohen 2. 3-Pointers: Fleming 3, Ball 3, Tamburro.