MEDFORD >> Aidan Giquinto scored two goals and had one assist as Shawnee (7-4-1, 3-3-1) defeated visiting Lenape (4-6-3, 3-2-2), 5-2, in its fourth annual #LaceUp4PediatricCancer game Oct. 7 here.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Shawnee 5, Lenape 2
HALF: 4-0. GOALS: S-Aidan Giquinto 2, Andrew Kitch, Matt Longshaw, Reed Sviben; L-Colin O’Malley (assist Demetrius Zissimos), Shom Dhar (assist Owen McNassar). ASSISTS: S-Giquinto, Kitch, Tyler Davidson, Aiden Lewis. SAVES: S-Daniel Ferrer 3; L-Justin Gibson 12.