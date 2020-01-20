It's time to see how the Lenape Regional High School District boys basketball teams have faired thus far this season.
Lenape
Lenape (7-3) is on a roll, having won three of its last four games heading into last weekend.
After suffering a tough 49-47 loss at Camden Camden in the season opener Dec. 20, the Indians reeled off four straight victories, including a 55-42 victory over Southern Regional in the Score at the Shore Tournament championship Dec. 28.
“We are off to a good start,” said Lenape coach Matt Wolf, whose team is 3-0 in Olympic Conference American Division games after a 52-41 win over visiting Cherokee Jan. 16. “We have been leading in every game this season in the fourth quarter. We just need to work on finishing games.”
Wolf pointed to his team’s 13-point victory over the host Rams in the Score at the Shore Tournament final as the highlight of the campaign thus far.
“We are led in scoring by two sophomores - Derek Simpson and Tayvon Gaither who are both averaging over 14 points a game - and have had great senior leadership from Connor Kennedy and Anthony Cortese.”
To keep pace in the highly competitive American Division, Wolf believes consistency will be the key for his team
“We need to be more consistent on the offensive end and finish strong in the fourth quarter.”
Seneca
Seneca (6-4) is facing its first losing streak of the season, having lost on the road to Paul VI, 83-59, and Shawnee, 58-52, in the span of three days last week.
Prior to that, the Golden Eagles had won five of six.
“I think we're playing well,” said Seneca coach Jeffrey Weiler. “There's always room for improvement, but I think the team is confident in themselves and we’ve started the season as expected.”
When asked what was the team’s highlight victory of the season, Weiler said: “Opening night at Cherokee is our signature win so far. It was our program's first victory over Cherokee ever. It was a back-and-forth battle. We faced a tough road challenge, weathered some runs by Cherokee, buckled down on defense, and finished down the stretch.”
Seneca is led by a trio of seniors.
“Our three senior guards - Johnny Kennevan, Malin Jasinski and Travis Laster have been keys to our success. Kennevan and Jasinski are our leading scorers. Both are also leaders on the defensive end in steals. Johnny adds assists and ball handling, while Malin is our deep threat and best defender. Travis' quickness and ability to get to the basket opens up many opportunities for us.”
The Golden Eagles slipped to 1-2 in the Olympic Conference Patriot Division after the six-point setback against the Renegades. There’s still plenty of season left to turn things around.
“Each game I'd like to see us limit mistakes; not just turnovers but shot selection or defensive positioning type mistakes,” said Weiler.
Cherokee and Shawnee could not be reached for comment regarding this story.