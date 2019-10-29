MEDFORD >> Brady Long threw for 189 yards and three touchdowns to lead Lenape (6-1, 2-1) past visiting Rancocas Valley (0-7), 35-14, in a West Jersey Football League American Division game Oct. 25.
WJFL AMERICAN DIVISION
Rancocas Valley 0 7 7 0 - 14
Lenape 14 7 7 7 - 35
L: Xavier Coleman 45 pass from Brady Long (Dylan Shank kick)
L: Connor Kennedy 45 interception return (Shank kick)
RV: Maurice Obanor 70 pass from Rashan Addison (Joe Bryson kick)
L: Coleman 17 pass from Long (Shank kick)
L: Kennedy 21 pass from Long (Shank kick)
RV: Obanor 77 pass from Addison (Bryson kick)
L: Luke Cole 32 run (Shank kick)
Lenape Statistics
RUSHING: Hazim Bruce 24-120; Luke Cole 2-37; Dylan Lawrence 7-35; Xavier Coleman 1-11; Brady Long 1-2.
PASSING: Long 11-of-21, 189, 3 TD, 3 INT.
RECEIVING: Coleman 5-110, 2 TD; Connor Kennedy 5-64, TD; Clyde Washington 1-15.