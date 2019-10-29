MEDFORD >> Brady Long threw for 189 yards and three touchdowns to lead Lenape (6-1, 2-1) past visiting Rancocas Valley (0-7), 35-14, in a West Jersey Football League American Division game Oct. 25.

WJFL AMERICAN DIVISION

Rancocas Valley 0 7 7 0 - 14

Lenape 14 7 7 7 - 35

L: Xavier Coleman 45 pass from Brady Long (Dylan Shank kick)

L: Connor Kennedy 45 interception return (Shank kick)

RV: Maurice Obanor 70 pass from Rashan Addison (Joe Bryson kick)

L: Coleman 17 pass from Long (Shank kick)

L: Kennedy 21 pass from Long (Shank kick)

RV: Obanor 77 pass from Addison (Bryson kick)

L: Luke Cole 32 run (Shank kick)

Lenape Statistics

RUSHING: Hazim Bruce 24-120; Luke Cole 2-37; Dylan Lawrence 7-35; Xavier Coleman 1-11; Brady Long 1-2.

PASSING: Long 11-of-21, 189, 3 TD, 3 INT.

RECEIVING: Coleman 5-110, 2 TD; Connor Kennedy 5-64, TD; Clyde Washington 1-15.

