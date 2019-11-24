EVESHAM >> The Cherokee High School football team defeated visiting Kingsway, 35-18, in the NJSIAA Central Group 5 championship Nov. 22 here.
The fifth-seeded Chiefs, who ended the season on a four-game losing streak, were led by quarterback William Osborn, who threw a pair of touchdown passes and scored on a pair of one-yard runs as well in a 17-point win over the sixth-seeded Dragons (6-5).
Coach Brian Glatz's squad, which was 1-8 last season, won the 11th sectional title in school history and first since beating Rancocas Valley, 30-10, in the South Jersey Group 5 title game in 2014.
Cherokee (6-5) has advanced to the state's South/Central Group 5 regional tournament and will face South Jersey Group 5 champion Williamstown (11-1) Dec. 7, 1 p.m., at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.
The Braves successfully defended its sectional title with a come-from-behind win over Lenape, 14-10.