MEDFORD >> Xavier Coleman scored two touchdowns as Lenape (10-2) defeated visiting Shawnee (9-3), 24-7, in a West Jersey League American Division game on Thanksgiving Day Nov. 28 here.
With their third win in the last four years against the Renegades, the Indians earned a share of the division title with Williamstown.
South Jersey champion Shawnee will compete in the NJSIAA South/Central Group 4 Regional Bowl Game against Central Jersey champion Hammonton on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.
WJFL AMERICAN DIVISION
Shawnee 0 0 7 0 - 7
Lenape 0 14 7 3 - 24
L: Xavier Coleman 1 run (Dylan Shank kick)
L: Connor Kennedy 26 pass from Brady Long (Shank kick)
L: Coleman 1 run (Shank kick)
S: Nate Summerville 12 pass from Matt Welsey (Oliver Stern kick)
L: Shank 24 FG
Lenape Statistics
RUSHING: H. Bruce 8-20; C. Kennedy 1-20; K. Lightfoot 3-16; B. Long 8-7; D. Varlese 2-5; K. Queen 2-4; K. Ray-Reed 2-4; X. Coleman 4-3, 2 TD.
PASSING: Long 12-of-22, 176, TD.
RECEIVING: Coleman 5-86; Kennedy 5-70, TD; B. Dixon 2-20.
Shawnee Statistics
RUSHING: T. Rebstock 11-27; J. Horsley 5-13; E. Jones 2-5; D. Short 1-1; M. Welsey 6-(-6); B. Bialous 1-(-12).
PASSING: Welsey 8-of-10, 129, TD, INT.
RECEIVING: A. Cohen 4-84; N. Summerville 3-32, TD; Rebstock 2-13.