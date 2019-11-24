MEDFORD >> The Shawnee High School football team captured its third straight NJSIAA South Group 4 championship with a 28-0 rout of visiting Ocean City Nov. 22 here.
Tom Rebstock rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns to lead the top-seeded Renegades (9-3) against the No. 7 seed Red Raiders (8-3). Dalton Short finished with 102 yards and a score on eight carries.
Quarterback Matt Welsey finished passed for 123 yards and a score on 7-of-10 passing. His 17-yard touchdown pass was hauled in by Dominic Frigiola in the third quarter.
Shawnee advances to face Hammonton (10-2) in the state's South/Central Group 4 regional tournament Dec. 7, 4 p.m. at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.
The Blue Devils beat Jackson Memorial, 28-12, in the Central Jersey Group 4 final last Friday.
Lenape falls in final
No. 2 seed Lenape (9-2) fell to top-seeded Williamstown (11-1) in the NJSIAA South Group 5 championship Nov. 22.
The Indians led, 10-0, at halftime on Xavier Coleman's four-yard touchdown and Dylan Shank's 26-yard field goal in the second quarter.
The Braves came from behind with 14 unanswered points in the second half for their second straight sectional title. Williamstown also beat the Indians during the regular season, which was Lenape's only loss.