EVESHAM >> The Knights of Columbus, Father John P. Wessel Council 6530 (St. Joan of Arc) and Katerina Tekakwitha Council 12229 ( Sr. Isaac Jogues) hosted the council level of the Free Throw Championship in St. Joan of Arc School gymnasium Jan. 18 here.
The winners listed below advance to the district level of the competition Feb. 15, 1:30 p.m. at St. Joan of Arc School.
Representing John P. Wessel Council 6530 are: girls - Abigail Brown, 9; Kaitlyn Roscioli, 10; Abigail Riley, 11; Alexa Von Hohensrein, 12 and Katherine Brown, 13; boys - Connor Lampi, 9; Luca Laudisio, 10; Colin McHale, 11; Evan Lampi, 12 and Antholn DiMattia, 14.
Representing Katerina Tekakwitha Council 12229 are: girls - Giovanna Mantuano 11 and Alaina Staab, 12; boys – Jude DeAnnuntis, 10 and Ben Rosenfeld, 14.