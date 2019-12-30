EVESHAM >> Katie Fricker hit five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 19 points to lead Cherokee (3-0) in a 66-20 rout of visiting Moorestown Friends (1-1) Dec. 27.

NONLEAGUE

Cherokee 66, Moorestown Friends 20

Moores. Friends 8 4 2 6 - 20

Cherokee 20 13 23 10 - 66

MOORESTOWN FRIENDS

Isabella Runyan 9, Madison Bouggess 2, Roni Kennedy 4, Veyoni Davis 3, Blythe O’Connor 2.

CHEROKEE

Katie Fricker 19, Olivia Kessler 6, Amani Reed 2, Kennedy Wilburn 10, C.J. Apistar 3, Chloe Fallon 2, Avery Kessler 7, Gabby Recinto 1, Alexa Therien 16. 3-Pointers: Fricker 5, O. Kessler 2, A. Kessler 2, Apistar.

