EVESHAM >> Katie Fricker hit five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 19 points to lead Cherokee (3-0) in a 66-20 rout of visiting Moorestown Friends (1-1) Dec. 27.
NONLEAGUE
Cherokee 66, Moorestown Friends 20
Moores. Friends 8 4 2 6 - 20
Cherokee 20 13 23 10 - 66
MOORESTOWN FRIENDS
Isabella Runyan 9, Madison Bouggess 2, Roni Kennedy 4, Veyoni Davis 3, Blythe O’Connor 2.
CHEROKEE
Katie Fricker 19, Olivia Kessler 6, Amani Reed 2, Kennedy Wilburn 10, C.J. Apistar 3, Chloe Fallon 2, Avery Kessler 7, Gabby Recinto 1, Alexa Therien 16. 3-Pointers: Fricker 5, O. Kessler 2, A. Kessler 2, Apistar.