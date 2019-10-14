MEDFORD >> No. 2 seed Shawnee (10-1, 4-1) swept the singles matches en route to a win over visiting No. 7 Toms River South (10-3), 3-2, in the South Jersey Group 3 quarterfinals Oct. 8 here.
The Renegades went on to defeat Mainland, 4-1, in the semifinals, advancing to the sectional championship at top-seeded Moorestown Oct. 15.
NJSIAA SOUTH GROUP 3 QUARTERS
Shawnee 3, Toms River South 2
SINGLES: Samantha Tepes (S) def. Brianna Weltner 6-1, 6-1; Maya Doshi (S) def. Ashley Hartman 6-2, 6-1; Mary Kate Clapperton (S) def. Megan Ryan 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Emily Latshaw, Emma Grunin (TRS) def. Ella Purfield, Caroline Galberg 6-3, 6-6 (7-5); Abbie Gresek, Janelle Blaszka (TRS) def. Kalena Gatesman, Michaela Pierznik 6-2, 4-6.