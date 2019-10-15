MOORESTOWN >> The Shawnee High School girls volleyball team captured the Burlington County Open tournament for the third time in the school history Oct. 12 at Moorestown High School here.
The Renegades, who also won the county tournament in 2008 and 2009, finished pool play in second place and then worked their way through the winners’ bracket. In the championship, Shawnee defeated Lenape District rival Lenape, 25-22.
Pool play consisted of every team playing each other once. The teams that competed included: Shawnee, Lenape, Seneca, Northern Burlington, Cinnaminson, Moorestown and Rancocas Valley.
In the double-elimination playoffs, Shawnee defeated Cinnaminson, 25-23, then host Moorestown, 25-22 and Lenape, 25-23. The Indians came out of the losers’ bracket and the two district sister schools met again in the final, won by Shawnee.
“The girls played really hard, winning every game by only a few points in the winners’ bracket,” said Shawnee coach Margaret Fanourgakis. Lyndsey Jones was voted MVP by all the other coaches we played during the day. I am very proud of the girls giving their all and never giving up when the games were really close. It was a lot of volleyball but a great day.”