WILDWOOD >> Join the Harlem Globetrotters in the Wildwoods as they celebrate their fans during their all-new Fan Powered World Tour!
For the ninth consecutive year, the Globetrotters will give families even more reasons to visit the Jersey shore when they bring four games and four Youth Basketball Skills Clinics to the Wildwoods Convention Center from Wednesday, Aug. 14 through Saturday, Aug. 17. Games begin nightly at 7 p.m. with clinics starting at 10 a.m. each day.
The Original Harlem Globetrotters® are known for their amazing feats of basketball, humor, and acts of goodwill on and off the court. The Globetrotters have always been about the fans, but this year, everything they do will bring fans closer to the action than ever before.
The Globetrotters two-hour Youth Basketball Skills Clinics will be held from 10 a.m. - noon daily on the same official court on which the Globetrotters play their games. Globetrotter stars will lead each clinic, taking place August 14 through 17, and are designed for fans ages 6-12. A spot in the clinic costs $49, and includes a voucher for one complimentary ticket to any of the four games (valued up to $45). No basketball experience is required. Space is limited, so register early.
“Our games in the Wildwoods are the highlight of our summer for all of us and our fans,” said Globetrotters’ star Bull Bullard. “From trick shots at Morey’s Piers, to riding the Tram Car when we arrive, we love to have the full Wildwoods experience when we come to town,” he continued.
Tickets for all games and clinics are available at www.ticketmaster.com, the Wildwoods Convention Center box office, or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.
Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, corporations and non-profits. Contact Globetrotters group sales at 800-641-4667 for more information.
Sponsored by Howard Johnson Hotels, Wonderful Pistachios, Greyhound Lines, Spalding, and Russell Athletic, the Original Harlem Globetrotters are celebrating their 93rd consecutive year, continuing a world-famous tradition of ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry, and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that continues to thrill fans of all ages. Throughout their history, the Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 122 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers, all while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over more than nine thrilling decades.
For the latest news, roster and information about the Harlem Globetrotters®, or to purchase tickets and team merchandise, visit www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com.