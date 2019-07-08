EVESHAM >> Drive FORE! A Good Cause, Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice’s 29th Annual Golf Tournament, recently welcomed more than 185 golfers to Little Mill Country Club to raise funds and awareness for Samaritan’s not-for-profit services.
The tournament, presented by The Richardson Family Dealerships, raised more than $180,000 to help Samaritan provide care for community members coping with aging, serious illness, or grief, and to assist patients and their families live each day to the fullest with dignity, comfort, and support.
Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice is a not-for-profit, non-sectarian, independent organization locally founded in Moorestown, New Jersey in 1980. Samaritan is the regional leader for hospice care, palliative medicine, grief support and counseling, end-of-life education, and advocacy. Samaritan serves people in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Mercer counties who are coping with the stresses of aging, serious illness or grief in their homes, assisted-living, or nursing home communities and through two inpatient hospice centers: The Samaritan Center at Mt. Holly and The Samaritan Center at Voorhees. Samaritan is accredited by The Joint Commission; a member of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO); the Home Care & Hospice Association of New Jersey; and is a four-star-level hospice in NHPCO’s We Honor Veterans program, created in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). In addition to hospice services covered by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers, Samaritan’s Family of Services also provides nearly $1 million each year in essential, yet non-reimbursed, services through generous community support. For more information, visit www.SamaritanNJ.org.