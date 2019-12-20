During the holiday season, there is no better way to celebrate than giving back to the local community. There are millions of children in need of joy and cheer all over the world and so many right here in New Jersey.
The Lenape High School boys junior varsity and varsity basketball teams and coaches volunteered at a toy drive Dec. 12 at the Mount Laurel Walmart organized by Jason Thompson’s charity - livelikejt.org.
Each player was paired up with a child from the boys and girls club of Trenton, Glassboro and Paulsboro to shop for holiday gifts.
“This experience was bigger than basketball,” said Lenape coach Matt Wolf. “It was very humbling for our players who were inspired by the children they spent time with. Many of the children picked out gifts for loved ones and reminded us about the spirit of giving to others this holiday season. We’d also like to give a shout out to Jason Thompson, a former Lenape basketball player who went on to play in the NBA, and his charity, livelikejt.org. We were honored to be part of such a great event!”