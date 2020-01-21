Boys Basketball
Cherokee 50, Shawnee 48, 2 OT: Gavin Gibson netted a game-high 19 points as visiting Cherokee (6-3, 3-0) prevailed in double overtime at Shawnee (3-6, 1-1) Jan. 14. Cole Fleming had 16 for the Renegades.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Cherokee 50, Shawnee 48, 2 OT
Cherokee 5 8 17 8 5 7 50 Shawnee 12 7 9 10 5 5 48
CHEROKEE
Gavin Gibson 19, Matt Panacio 2, Andrew Walker 6, Alex Thomas 13, Andrew Wixted 5, Ethan Stith 6. 3-Pointers: Thomas 3, Gibson 2, Walker 2, Wixted.
SHAWNEE
Cole Fleming 16, Nick Tamburro 5, John White 8, Andrew Ball 15, Matt Fish 2, Avery Cohen 2. 3-Pointers: Fleming 3, Ball 3, Tamburro.
Bishop Eustace 47, Lenape 38: Christian Tomasco scored 17 points and David Cross chipped in 13 to lead Bishop Eustace (7-3) to a win over visiting Lenape (6-3, 2-0) Jan. 14. Derek Simpson had 16 for the Indians.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Bishop Eustace 47, Lenape 36
Lenape 6 5 17 10 - 38 Bishop Eustace 9 10 11 17 - 47
LENAPE
Connor Kennedy 2, Tayvon Gaither 11, Derek Simpson 16, Anthony Cortese 9. 3-Pointers: Cortese 3, Simpson.
BISHOP EUSTACE
David Cross 13, Christian Tomasco 17, Jack McDonnell 2, Matthew McCaffrey 6, Stone 6, Winston Yates 3. 3-Pointers: McCaffrey.
Paul VI 83, Seneca 59: Jaden Arline drained six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points to lead Paul VI (7-1) to a victory over visiting Seneca (6-3, 1-1) Jan. 14. Malin Jasinski had 17 for the Golden Eagles.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Paul VI 83, Seneca 59
Seneca 12 21 14 12 - 59 Paul VI 23 17 26 17 - 83
SENECA
Malin Jasinski 17, Nate Roseboro 16, Travis Laster 8, Mac Carlin 7, Gavin Golick 3, Johnny Kennevan 8. 3-Pointers: Jasinski 3, Kennevan 2, Golick.
PAUL VI
Jaden Arline 20, Andrew Harell 5, Jordan Pierre 12, Wisler Sanon 19, Colin Spering 12, Jalen Boyd-Savage 15. 3-Pointers: Arline 6, Spering 2, Harell, Sanon.
Lenape 52, Cherokee 41: Derek Simpson and Anthony Cortese tallied 17 points apiece to lead Lenape (7-3, 3-0) past visiting Cherokee (6-4, 3-1) Jan. 16. Gavin Gibson had 15 points to lead the Chiefs.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Lenape 52, Cherokee 41
Cherokee 14 9 9 9 - 41 Lenape 18 5 16 13 - 52
CHEROKEE
Gavin Gibson 15, Matt Panacio 3, Andrew Walker 6, Alex Thomas 9, Andrew Wixted 2, Ethan Stith 1, Christian Armstong 5. 3-Pointers: Gibson 2, Walker 2, Panacio, Armstong.
LENAPE
Riley Spitznas 7, Connor Kennedy 7, Tayvon Gaither 2, Derek Simpson 17, Anthony Cortese 17. 3-Pointers: Cortese 4, Kennedy 2, Simpson 2, Spitznas.
Shawnee 58, Seneca 52: Cole Fleming led the way with a game-high 28 points, including seven 3-pointers, as Shawnee (4-6, 2-1) held off visiting Seneca (6-4, 1-2) Jan. 16. Malin Jasinski netted 18 for the Golden Eagles.
OLYMPIC PATRIOT DIVISION
Shawnee 58, Seneca 52
Seneca 12 13 12 15 - 52 Shawnee 13 14 14 17 - 58
SENECA
Malin Jasinski 18, Nate Roseboro 10, Travis Laster 6, Mac Carlin 3, Johnny Kennevan 15. 3-Pointers: Jasinski 2.
SHAWNEE
Cole Fleming 28, Nick Tamburro 4, Andrew Ball 16, Matt Fish 2, Andrew Kitch 1, Avery Cohen 2. 3-Pointers: Fleming 7, Ball 4.
Lenape 54, Medford Tech 46: Derek Simpson scored a game-high 16 points as Lenape (8-3, 3-0) defeated visiting Medford Tech (5-5) Jan. 18.
NONLEAGUE
Lenape 54, Medford Tech 46
Medford Tech 9 5 10 22 - 46 Lenape 8 15 11 20 - 54
MEDFORD TECH
Brandon Palmer 3, Nick Powell 13, Cameron Downs 10, Jordan Lomax 3, Tyler Jernigan 11, Yasir Fowler 6. 3-Pointers: Palmer, Powell, Lomax, Fowler.
LENAPE
Riley Spitznas 4, Eli Williams 4, Connor Kennedy 6, Jake Cashmer 2, Tayvon Gaither 8, Derek Simpson 16, Jon Fenton 2, Anthony Cortese 12. 3-Pointers: Williams, Cortese.
Shawnee 45, Delsea 41: Shawnee (5-6, 2-1) pulled away in the fourth quarter to upset host Delsea (7-3) Jan. 18. Cole Fleming had a game-high 22 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Renegades.
NONLEAGUE
Shawnee 45, Delsea 41
Shawnee 7 11 7 20 - 45 Delsea 9 11 12 9 - 40
SHAWNEE
Cole Fleming 22, Justin Lubin 2, Andrew Ball 10, Matt Fish 4, Andrew Kitch 2, Avery Cohen 5. 3-Pointers: Fleming 5, Ball.
DELSEA
Jerry Surrency III 7, Jimmy Reilly 8, Tristan Cornish 15, Tyler Bey 6, Trey Simmons 5. 3-Pointers: Reilly 2, Surrency III, Cornish, Simmons.
Girls Basketball
Seneca 41, Overbrook 31: Jorja Cooper led the way with 17 points as Seneca (4-4, 2-2) defeated visiting Overbrook (2-4) Jan. 13.
NONLEAGUE
Seneca 41, Overbrook 31
Overbrook 4 4 11 12 - 31 Seneca 16 16 4 5 - 41
OVERBROOK
Laney Romano 2, Ashley Boedeker 7, Imani Gillette 15, Samyah Barnes 4, Keseana Johnson 3.
SENECA
Sophia Cooper 5, Jorja Cooper 17, Kelsey Carter 7, Erin Williams 4, Vickie Crooker 6, Jess Pronchick 2. 3-Pointers: J. Cooper 2.
Cherokee 45, Shawnee 23: Alexa Therien scored a game-high 16 points as Cherokee (10-0, 4-0) downed visiting Shawnee (2-8, 1-4) Jan. 14.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Cherokee 45, Shawnee 23
Shawnee 8 3 5 7 - 23 Cherokee 8 16 13 8 - 45
SHAWNEE
Megan Heine 3, Erin Florio 5, Gia Flamini 5, Ciana Viccharelli 4, Nia Scott 4, Kaylan Deveney 2. 3-Pointers: Heine, Florio, Flamini.
CHEROKEE
Katie Fricker 5, Christianna McFadden 6, Amani Reed 2, Kennedy Wilburn 8, Gabby Recinto 8, Alexa Therien 16. 3-Pointers: McFadden 2, Fricker.
Lenape 44, Bishop Eustace 38: Olivia Johnstone scored a game-high 15 points as Lenape (7-3, 2-0) defeated visiting Bishop Eustace (8-2) Jan. 14.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Lenape 44, Bishop Eustace 38
Bishop Eustace 7 11 8 12 - 38 Lenape 10 13 6 15 - 44
BISHOP EUSTACE
Sophia Cross 4, Kaitlyn Deiter 11, Madison Grubb 9, Lauren Punk 10, Katie Kempter 3, Welde 1. 3-Pointers: Grubb, Kempter.
LENAPE
Kiana Gosnell 4, Regan King 5, Claire Zhang 2, Olivia Johnstone 15, Dyonna Wess 6, Lauren Dickson 3, Kaitlyn King 9. 3-Pointers: Johnstone 3, Wess, R. King, Dickson.
Paul VI 77, Seneca 10: Abaigeal Babore scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures as undefeated Paul VI (10-0) routed host Seneca (4-5, 2-3) Jan. 14.
OLYMPIC NATIONAL DIVISION
Paul VI 77, Seneca 10
Paul VI 16 20 19 22 - 77 Seneca 2 4 4 0 - 10
PAUL VI
Abaigeal Babore 15, Sara McShea 10, Julia Dorn 6, Sophia DiNunzio 5, Eleanor Robinson 11, Janice Ashong 4, Hannah Hidalgo 14, Kirsten Nelson 2, Nile Miller 10. 3-Pointers: Babore 3, Dorn 2, McShea.
SENECA
Sophia Cooper 2, Jorja Cooper 2, Vickie Crooker 4.
Cherokee 49, Lenape 29: Katie Fricker and Alexa Therien led the way with 14 and 13 points, respectively, to lead Cherokee (11-0, 5-0) over visiting Lenape (7-4, 2-1) Jan. 16. Kaitlyn King had 11 points for the Indians.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Cherokee 49, Lenape 29
Lenape 5 6 10 8 - 29 Cherokee 12 15 6 16 - 49
LENAPE
Regan King 6, Claire Zhang 6, Olivia Johnstone 3, Sandy Grabowski 3, Kaitlyn King 11. 3-Pointers: Zhang, Johnstone, Grabowski.
CHEROKEE
Katie Fricker 14, Olivia Kessler 8, Christianna McFadden 1, Kennedy Wilburn 9, Gabby Recinto 4, Alexa Therien 13. 3-Pointers: Fricker 2, Kessler.
Cherokee 45, Montgomery 35: Kennedy Wilson led the way with 12 points as visiting Cherokee (12-0, 5-0) downed Montgomery (7-4) Jan. 18.
NONLEAGUE
Cherokee 45, Montgomery 35
Cherokee 11 13 10 11 - 45 Montgomery 7 8 6 14 - 35
CHEROKEE
Katie Fricker 7, Olivia Kessler 5, Christianna McFadden 3, Kennedy Wilburn 12, C.J. Apistar 2, Gabby Recinto 9, Alexa Therien 7. 3-Pointers: Fricker, Kessler, McFadden, Wilburn.
MONTGOMERY
Carolyn Prevost 7, Andrea Katramados 13, Kate Heidt 3, Bria Johnson 10, Kristin Lucht 2. 3-Pointers: Katramados, Johnson.
Seneca 53, Bordentown 26: Kelsey Carter scored 10 points to lead 10 players in scoring as visiting Seneca (5-5, 2-3) dominated Bordentown (8-4) Jan. 18.
NONLEAGUE
Seneca 53, Bordentown 26
Seneca 9 16 16 12 - 53 Bordentown 12 0 7 7 - 26
SENECA
Sophia Cooper 7, Jorja Cooper 8, Kelsey Carter 10, Kayla Brooks 7, Hannah Chaney 7, Grace Hoey 1, Erin Williams 2, Vickie Crooker 3, Grace Mileszko 8, Jess Pronchick 8. 3-Pointers: J. Cooper, Brooks.
BORDENTOWN
Ciara Conover 2, Marissa Drew 6, Aja Reeves 9, Oshynn Cosom 2, Sofia Peterson 1, Brianna Reed 3, Alayna Calderon 3. 3-Pointers: Reed, Calderon.
Wrestling
Cherokee 44, Cherry Hill East 13: Cherokee (4-0, 3-0) won 12 of 14 bouts in a victory over host Cherry Hill East (11-6) Jan. 13.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Cherokee 44, Cherry Hill East 13
Match started at 182
182: John Hunter (C) d. Devon Judilla 7-0. 195: Salvatore Tagliaferro (C) d. Stanford Brown 6-5. 220: Amir Lindor (C) d. Nathan Brooks 2-0. 285: Aidan Geisenheimer (C) p. Jared Achuff 2:19. 106: Alexander Higgins (C) d. Miguel Lontok 4-2. 113: Nicholas Aromando (C) p. Dhruv Panwar 4:36. 120: Brady Bimmer (C) over Aiden Ford (UTB 4-3). 126: Thomas Lapinski (C) p. Ryan Boyle 1:24. 132: Andrew Aromando (C) d. Jesse Keesal 4-0. 138: Jovani Figueroa (C) p. Marcos DaCruz 4:29. 145: Cooper Pontelandolfo (C) tf. Joe Ingrassia 17-0 (3:40). 152: Ian Manahan (C) d. Aiden Weingrad 6-5. 160: Ian Gorsen (CHE) d. Andrew Edelson 7-5. 170: Alek Katsikis (CHE) md. Travis Klinshaw 8-0.
Washington Twp. 39, Lenape 27: Lenape (5-3, 2-1) fell to host Washington Township (7-1) Jan. 14. The Indians won seven bouts in the loss.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Washington Twp. 39, Lenape 27
Match started at 160
160: Riley Santino (L) d. Zachary Weiserth 13-7) 170: Mike LaRosa (WT) won by forfeit. 182: Dominic Petracci (WT) d. Michael Hughes 6-4. 195: Kevin Langlois (L) d. Marcel Mazahreh 4-2. 220: Ian Camerato (L) p. Burak Tural 5:39. 285: Mark Loveland (L) d. Jack Dunn 3-1. 106: Tyler Lucia (WT) p. Danard McNair :53. 113: Robert DuCoin (WT) p. Trey Friedman 3:23. 120: Blake Basich (WT) p. Jayden Blue 3:08. 126: Ethan Wilson (WT) p. Alex Gizzo 3:23. 132: Dylan Kim (L) p. Conner Dunn :45. 138: Ricky Snyder (L) d. Justin Hatton 6-5. 145: Nick Flamma (WT) p. Matt McCormick :13. 152: Matthew Still (L) d. William Pomarico 9-5.
Cherokee 44, Shawnee 26: Cherokee (5-0, 4-0) defeated visiting Shawnee (2-5, 0-2) Jan. 15. The Chiefs won nine bouts for the victory.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Cherokee 44, Shawnee 26
Match started at 182
182: Isaac Dean (S) md. John Hunter 17-5. 195: Jackson Harris (S) p. Vincent Mattia 1:26. 220: Nathan Brooks (C) d. Ryan Minshall 4-2. 285: Aidan Geisenheimer (C) p. Alex Pfeifer 3:53. 106: Nick Cottone (S) p. Charles Fischer 1:26. 113: Jake Hastings (S) md. Nicholas Aromando 13-5. 120: Brady Bimmer (C) tf. James Moriarty 15-0 (4:36). 126: Evan Brown (C) over Anthony Duarte 3:54. 132: Andrew Aromando (C) p. Caleb Pietrafitta 1:59. 138: Jaylen Horsley (S) p. Jovani Figueroa 1:07. 145: Cooper Pontelandolfo (C) p. Domieyono Gary 3:16. 152: Ian Manahan (C) p. Jay Stokes 4:32. 160: Andrew Edelson (C) d. Maximilian Germain 5-0. 170: Salvatore Tagliaferro (C) over Dylan Feimer SV-1 11-9.
Lenape 53, Mainland 12: Lenape (6-3, 2-1) pinned a dominant win on visiting Mainland (4-7) Jan. 15. The Indians won 11 of the 14 matches.
NONLEAGUE
Lenape 53, Mainland 12
Match started at 106
106: Trey Friedman (L) tf. Charles Provido 21-5. 113: Harry Franks (M) p. Liam Humphrey :54. 120: Jayden Blue (L) md. Jackson Waters 18-6. 126: Alex Gizzo (L) p. Samuel Costello 3:13. 132: Dylan Kim (L) p. Will Gandy :49. 138: Ricky Snyder (L) p. Tyler Sheeler :46. 145: Matt McCormick (L) d. Isael Serra 5-2. 152: Dominick Spera (L) d. Jake Pokrass 9-5. 160: Matthew Still (L) tf. Juan Lopez 15-0. 170: Riley Santino (L) p. Robert Sheeler 2:47. 182: Anthony Gerace (M) d. Michael Hughes 4-3. 195: Samuel Epstein (M) d. Kevin Langlois 4-3. 220: Ian Camerato (L) p. Christopher Campbell 2:51. 285: Mark Loveland (L) d. Shaquan Henry 3-1.
Cherry Hill West 41, Seneca 20: Seneca (7-2, 1-1) fell to host Cherry Hill West (14-3) Jan. 15.
OLYMPIC NATIONAL DIVISION
Cherry Hill West 41, Seneca 20
Match started at 106
106: Ryan Schimpf (CHW) md. Bradley Chilkotowsky 17-3. 113: Josh Williams (CHW) p. Evan Conza 2:30. 120: Brandon Drea (CHW) p. Kyle Pickard 5:28. 126: Zach Borton (S) md. Michael Ummarino 11-2. 132: Shane Thompson (CHW) d. Zach Borton 6-5. 138: Andrew Knorr (S) d. Kyle Edwards 5-1. 145: John Howe (CHW) d. Kory Seidle 8-1. 152: Nico Bogardus (S) md. Tyler Edwards 10-2. 160: Sean Higgins (CHW) d. Aiden Miller 7-2. 170: Nicholas Papaneri (CHW) p. LeVor Kelly 2:41. 182: Ryan Eisenhower (S) p. Quadeer Smith :40. 195: Will Decker (S) d. Peter Owens 5-3. 220: Jose Rivera (CHW) md. Nick Webb 12-4. 285: Arlind Papraniku (CHW) p. Jordan Drayton 5:12.
Cherokee 40, Northern Burlington 25: Cherokee (6-0, 4-0) defeated Northern Burlington at a Jack Welch Dual match Jan. 17. The Chiefs won eight bouts in the win.
JACK WELCH DUALS at Moorestown
Cherokee 40, Northern Burlington 25
Match started at 106
106: Charles Fischer (C) p. James Koonce 5:42. 113: Garrett Totten (NBC) md. Nicholas Aromando 11-2. 120: Brady Bimmer (C) d. Blake Geibel 8-3). 126: Evan Brown (C) tf. Jack Rosta 26-11 (5:00). 132: Andrew Aromando (C) md. David Geibel 13-5. 138: Jovani Figueroa (C) p. Jarred Rosta 2:23. 145: Cooper Pontelandolfo (C) p. Amir Stevenson 5:28. 152: Ian Manahan (C) p. Alexander Reyes :20. 160: Nathan Lapinski (C) md. Jamie Lovenduski 11-2. 170: Maxx Gillen (NBC) d. John Hunter 5-1. 182: Brandon Rzuczek (NBC) d. Salvatore Tagliaferro 7-2. 195: Tyler Nevil (NBC) p. Robert Abboud 1:51. 220: Jule Dolci (NBC) p. Nathan Brooks :33. 285: Patrick Evanko (NBC) d. Aidan Geisenheimer 3-2.
Cherokee 46, Newton 22: Cherokee (7-0, 4-0) defeated Newton at a Jack Welch Dual match Jan. 17. Nine wrestlers were winners for the Chiefs.
JACK WELCH DUALS at Moorestown
Cherokee 46, Newton 22
Match started at 106
106: Charles Fischer (C) p. Valerio Sanchez 1:22. 113: Nicholas Aromando (C) p. Aden Sathuthiti 2:59. 120: Nathan Fitt (N) p. Brady Bimmer 5:33. 126: Evan Brown (C) md. Danny Cleary 13-2. 132: Andrew Aromando (C) md. Aidan Murtagh 17-3. 138: JoJo Lotruglio (N) md. Jovani Figueroa 16-3. 145: Cooper Pontelandolfo (C) p. Nick Costa 1:28. 152: Ian Manahan (C) p. Ryan Pappas 3:41. 160: Andrew Edelson (C) d. David Hook 3-0. 170: Nathan Lapinski (C) tf. Brody Guerra 15-0 (4:55). 182: Jamie Aughenbaugh (N) d. Salvatore Tagliaferro 5-1. 195: Julian Sibblies (N) p. Edward Abboud (CHER) 1:09. 220: Jabari Oxley (N) d. Nathan Brooks 3-0. 285: Aidan Geisenheimer (C) p. Isaiah Wilkins 3:44.
Seneca 39, Lenape 19: Seneca (8-2, 1-1) defeated visiting Lenape (6-4, 2-1) Jan. 17. The Golden Eagles won nine of the match’s 14 bouts.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Seneca 39, Lenape 19
Match started at 195
195: Will Decker (S) d. Kevin Langlois 3-1. 220: Ian Camerato (L) d. Nick Webb 7-0. 285: Mark Loveland (L) p. Jordan Drayton :52. 106: Brandon Flory (S) p. Danard McNair :40. 113: Trey Friedman (L) d. Bradley Chilkotowsky 7-4. 120: Kyle Pickard (S) p. Jayden Blue 1:55. 126: Zach Borton (S) p. Alex Gizzo 3:33. 132: Jackson Borton (S) d. Dylan Kim 2-0. 138: Andrew Knorr (S) d. Ricky Snyder 5-0. 145: Nico Bogardus (S) d. Matt McCormick 7-1. 152: Matthew Still (L) d. Kory Seidle 11-8. 160: Aiden Miller (S) d. Dominick Spera 10-6. 170: Riley Santino (L) md. LeVor Kelly 14-4. 182: Ryan Eisenhower (S) p. Michael Hughes :59.
Howell 53, Cherokee 17: Howell (12-0) defeated Cherokee (7-1, 4-0) in a Jack Welch Dual match Jan. 18.
JACK WELCH DUALS at Moorestown
Howell 53, Cherokee 17
Match started at 106
106: Ethan Liptzin (H) p. Charles Fischer 1:32. 113: Colin Bradshaw (H) p. Nicholas Aromando 2:17. 120: Kyle Nase (H) d. Brady Bimmer 7-2. 126: Nieko Malone (H) d. Evan Brown 7-1. 132: Andrew Aromando (C) p. Spencer Ostroff 4:15. 138: Isaiah Fenton (H) p. Jovani Figueroa 2:39. 145: Cooper Pontelandolfo (C) tf. Edwin Brew 18-1. 152: Paul Jakub (H) md. Chad Pelletier 16-3. 160: Nathan Lapinski (C) won by forfeit. 170: Shane Reitsma (H) won by forfeit. 182: Nick Cerulli (H) md. John Hunter 16-6. 195: Hunter Lino (H) p. Robert Abboud :40. 220: George Ibram (H) p. Nathan Brooks :40. 285: Justin Wright (H) d. Aidan Geisenheimer 7-0.
Lenape 72, Camden 6: Lenape (7-4, 2-1) routed Camden (0-6) at Camden Catholic Jan. 18.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Lenape 72, Camden 6
Match started at 106
106: Trey Friedman (L) won by forfeit. 113: Danard McNair (L) won by forfeit. 120: Anthony Berrios (C) p. Jayden Blue 5:20. 126: Alex Gizzo (L) won by forfeit. 132: Dylan Kim (L) won by forfeit. 138: Ricky Snyder (L) won by forfeit. 145: Matt McCormick ((L) won by forfeit. 152: Matthew Still (L) won by forfeit. 160: Riley Santino (L) over Christian Williams 1:22. 170: Double Forfeit. 182: Michael Hughes (L) won by forfeit. 195: Kevin Langlois (L) won by forfeit. 220: Ian Camerato (L) p. Ny’reem Helton 5:10. 285: Mark Loveland (L) p. Shamari Smith :41.
Camden Catholic 59, Lenape 21: Lenape (7-5, 2-1) fell to host Camden Catholic (5-2) Jan. 18. The Indians had four winners in the setback.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Camden Catholic 59, Lenape 21
Match started at 106
106: Trey Friedman (L) p. Jack Baylouny 2:00. 113: Ryan Ladner (CC) p. Danard McNair 1:34. 120: Jayden Blue (L) p. Avery Rosario 4:29. 126: Chase Casey (CC) p. Alex Gizzo 1:52. 132: Ellery Perfect (CC) tf. Dylan Kim 16-0. 138: Ricky Snyder (L) d. Jake VonHohenstein 11-5. 145: Cody Walsh (CC) p. Matt McCormick 2:21. 152: Brandon Mooney (CC) won by forfeit. 160: Harrison Hinojosa (CC) p. Matthew Still 1:26. 170: Austin Raynor (CC) p. Riley Santino 3:36. 182: Jonathan Murff (CC) p. Michael Hughes 2:39. 195: Martin Cosgrove (CC) p. Kevin Langlois :46. 220: Hunter Suter (CC) p. Ian Camerato :32. 285: Mirac Kumas (L) won by forfeit.
Williamstown 53, Seneca 19: Williamstown (6-1) won 11 of 14 bouts in a victory over Seneca (8-3, 1-1) at Shawnee Jan. 18.
NONLEAGUE
Williamstown 53, Seneca 19
Match started at 285
285: Deonte Hall (W) over Jordan Drayton (TB-1 3-1) 106: John Hildebrandt (W) tf. Brandon Flory 15-0 (2:48). 113: Brady Conlin (W) p. Kyle Pickard :59. 120: Michael Davidson (W) won by forfeit. 126: Taylor Robinson (W) p. Zach Borton :56. 132: Jackson Borton (S) d. Joseph Clark 9-5. 138: Jacob Carr (W) won by forfeit. 145: Kory Seidle (S) md. Jashon Hitchens-Aycox 11-2. 152: Nico Bogardus (S) p. Charles Pinto 3:29. 160: Matt Curran (W) p. Aiden Miller 3:36. 170: Mason Brown (W) p. LeVor Kelly 2:32. 182: Joseph Racobaldo (W) d. Ryan Eisenhower 8-2. 195: Will Decker (S) p. Ethan Simpson :50. 220: Thomas Sherlock (W) p. Nick Webb 1:01.
Cherry Hill East 36, Shawnee 33: Cherry Hill East (11-5) edged host Shawnee (2-6, 0-3) Jan. 18. The Renegades has six winners in the loss.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Cherry Hill East 36, Shawnee 33
Match started at 285
285: Alex Pfeifer (S) p. Jared Achuff 1:11. 106: Ethan Staples (S) d. Alexander Higgins 9-8. 113: Nick Cottone (S) won by forfeit. 120: Aiden Ford (CHE) d. Jake Hastings 7-3. 126: Anthony Duarte (S) p. Oliver Bitar 3:28. 132: Jesse Keesal (CHE) tf. Caleb Pietrafitta 16-0 (3:13). 138: Jaylen Horsley (S) p. Marcos DaCruz 5:48. 145: Joe Ingrassia (CHE) p. Ethan Smith 1:32. 152: Aiden Weingrad (CHE) tf. Jay Stokes 15-0 (5:04). 160: Gabe Cohen (CHE) d. Maximilian Germain 6-2. 170: Ian Gorsen (CHE) d. Dylan Feimer 4-2. 182: Isaac Dean (S) p. Devon Judilla 2:37. 195: Stanford Brown (CHE) tf. Jackson Harris 16-0 (5:25). 220: Amir Lindor (CHE) p. Ryan Minshall 1:24.
Seneca 40, Shawnee 39: Seneca (9-3, 1-1) prevailed on the Criteria H tiebreaker (most first-place points) in a narrow win over host Shawnee (2-7, 0-3) Jan. 18.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Seneca 40, Shawnee 39
Match started at 106
106: Nick Cottone (SH) d. Brandon Flory 12-8. 113: Jake Hastings (SH) p. Bradley Chilkotowsky 1:35. 120: Anthony Duarte (SH) p. Kyle Pickard 5:58. 126: Zach Borton (SE) p. James Moriarty 2:15. 132: Jackson Borton (SE) d. Aidan Higgins 4-0. 138: Jaylen Horsley (SH) p. Justin Schmied 1:07. 145: Kory Seidle (SE) p. Ethan Smith :46. 152: Nico Bogardus (SE) p. Jay Stokes 3:15. 160: Max Borton (SE) p. Maximilian Germain 3:04. 170: Dylan Feimer (SH) p. Aiden Miller 2:46. 182: Isaac Dean (SH) won by forfeit. 195: Ryan Eisenhower (SENE) over Jackson Harris (SHAW) (Fall 1:21) 220: Will Decker (SE) won by forfeit. 285: Alex Pfeifer (SH) p. Nick Webb :47.
Seneca 36, Cherry Hill East 32: Seneca (10-3, 1-1) edged Cherry Hill East (11-6) at Shawnee Jan. 18.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Seneca 36, Cherry Hill East 32
Match started at 113
113: Kyle Pickard (S) p. Dhruv Panwar 1:25. 120: Aiden Ford (CHE) won by fofeit. 126: Zach Borton (S) p. Ryan Boyle 1:22. 132: Jesse Keesal (CHE) p. Justin Schmied :34. 138: Marcos DaCruz (CHE) p. Jackson Borton 5:46. 145: Kory Seidle (S) d. Joe Ingrassia 5-3. 152: Aiden Weingrad (CHE) d. Nico Bogardus 9-3. 160: Gabe Cohen (CHE) d. Max Borton 4-2. 170: Ian Gorsen (CHE) tf. LeVor Kelly 19-2 (3:39). 182: Ryan Eisenhower (S) p. Devon Judilla :42. 195: Will Decker (S) over Stanford Brown (SV-1 3-1). 220: Joe Hartman (S) p. Amir Lindor 1:59. 285: Jared Achuff (CHE) d. Nick Webb 7-1. 106: Brandon Flory (S) p. Alexander Higgins 2:20.
Williamstown 49, Shawnee 27: Williamstown (7-1) defeated host Shawnee (2-8, 0-3) Jan. 18. The Renegades had five winners in the loss.
NONLEAGUE
Williamstown 49, Shawnee 27
Match started at 113
113: Brady Conlin (W) d. Jake Hastings 7-2. 120: Michael Davidson (W) p. Anthony Duarte 2:38. 126: Taylor Robinson (W) p. James Moriarty 3:00. 132: Caleb Pietrafitta (S) p. Steven Rivera 4:55. 138: Jaylen Horsley (S) p. Jacob Carr 3:15. 145: Jashon Hitchens-Aycox (W) p. Ethan Smith 1:13. 152: Jay Stokes (S) p. Charles Pinto 1:41. 160: Matt Curran (W) p. Dylan Feimer 3:59. 170: Isaac Dean (S) p. Cody LaGamba 3:08. 182: Mason Brown (W) p. Jackson Harris :21. 195: Joseph Racobaldo (W) won by forfeit. 220: Ethan Simpson (W) won by forfeit. 285: Alex Pfeifer (S) d. Thomas Sherlock 2-0. 106: John Hildebrandt (W) md. Nick Cottone 13-5.
Boys Swimming
Bishop Eustace 106, Seneca 60: Seneca (1-5, 1-4) won the finale 400 free relay in a loss against host Bishop Eustace (6-0) at Camden County Tech Jan. 14.
SJISL ATLANTIC DIVISION
Bishop Eustace 106, Seneca 60
200 Medley: Bishop Eustace (Matthew Stone, Michael Gozdan, Andrew Pasco, Gabriel Bocaj) 1:46.04. 200 Free: Connor Burdette (BE) 2:21.73. 200 IM: Daniel Venuti (BE) 2:15.41. 50 Free: Luke Circus (BE) time n/a. 100 Fly: Bocaj 56.23. 100 Free: Grayson Wright (BE) 55.06. 500 Free: Pasco 4:58.39. 200 Free Relay: Bishop Eustace (Stone, Wright, Venuti, Bocaj) 1:43.20. 100 Back: Harrison Orr (BE) time n/a. 100 Breast: Gozdan 59.28. 400 Free Relay: Seneca (Jacob Valenzano, Matt Evans, Joe Webb, Matt Cossari) 4:30.64.
Cherokee 86, Haddonfield 84: Ryan Hoger won two events and swam on the 200 free relay as Cherokee (6-2, 2-1) edged host Haddonfield (5-4) at Camden County Tech Jan. 16.
SJISL PACIFIC DIVISION
Cherokee 86, Haddonfield 84
200 Medley: Cherokee (Enrique Obregon, Paul Houser, Zach McCullough, Dylan Levy) 1:43.04. 200 Free: Michael Foley (H) 1:46.39. 200 IM: Henry McFadden (H) 1:59.55. 50 Free: Ryan Hoger (C) 23.66. 100 Fly: McFadden 54.37. 100 Free: Hoger 50.24. 500 Free: Foley 4:45.91. 200 Free Relay: Cherokee (Houser, Levy, Hoger, Tommy Mitchell) 1:37.09. 100 Back: Obregon 57.91. 100 Breast: Houser 1:03.89. 400 Free Relay: Haddonfield (Foley, Andrew Cedar, Conor Jelig, McFadden) 3:24.19.
Lenape 106, Washington Twp. 64: Sean Vizzard, Jason Arzillo and Jack Rowe were all double individual winners as visiting Lenape (2-5, 1-2) defeated Washington Township (1-6) at Camden County Tech Jan. 16.
SJISL OCEAN DIVISION
Lenape 106, Washington Twp. 64
200 Medley: Lenape (Sean Vizzard, Bret Bonkowski, Jason Arzillo, Jake Rowe) 1:47.66. 200 Free: Vizzard 1:53.85. 200 IM: Michael Nasielski (L) 2:19.31. 50 Free: Arzillo 23.69. 100 Fly: Arzillo 1:00.16. 100 Free: Rowe 51.93. 500 Free: Vizzard 5:00.67. 200 Free Relay: Washington Township (Nico Scavetta, Cory Snyder, Sean Alminde, Eddie Tobler) 1:42.63. 100 Back: Rowe 1:01.73. 100 Breast: Bonkowski 1:08.69. 400 Free Relay: Lenape (Vizzard, Troy Rowe, Jaedon McClendon, Vincent Vizzard) 3:45.31.
Shawnee 101, Eastern 69: Kyle Hare won two events and swam on a pair of first-place relays as Shawnee (6-2, 0-2) defeated visiting Eastern (2-6) at Camden County Tech Jan. 16.
SJISL INTERDIVISION
Shawnee 101, Eastern 69
200 Medley: Shawnee (Andrew Taylor, Jack Artis, Andrew Hsiao, Kyle Hare) 1:45.55. 200 Free: Sean McKenna (S) 1:57.42. 200 IM: Taylor 2:09.29. 50 Free: Hare 23.24. 100 Fly: David Lucas (S) 58.33. 100 Free: Artis 50.28. 500 Free: Hare 5:14.39. 200 Free Relay: Shawnee (Taylor, McKenna, Andrew Mann, Hare) 1:38.72. 100 Back: Josh Seidman (E) 56.25. 100 Breast: Artis 1:05.45. 400 Free Relay: Eastern (Christian Oleaga, Michael Cona, Aidan Kim, Seidman) 3:44.49.
Girls Swimming
Cherokee 125, Bishop Eustace 45: Abby Zane won two events and swam on a pair of first-place relays to lead visiting Cherokee (5-2, 1-2) past Bishop Eustace (0-8) at Camden County Tech Jan. 14.
SJISL MEDITERRANEAN DIVISION
Cherokee 125, Bishop Eustace 45
200 Medley: Cherokee (Angeline Bui, Lydia Palmer, Gabriella Buck, Abby Zane) 1:55.48. 200 Free: Megan Zeiler (C) 2:03.24. 200 IM: Erin Cavanagh (BE) 2:06.73. 50 Free: Bui 27.17. 100 Fly: Zane 59.61. 100 Free: Cavanagh 53.98. 500 Free: Julia Bojac (BE) 5:36.72. 200 Free Relay: Cherokee (Lauren Cotton, Lauren Stavros, Catherine Zane, Zeiler) 1:52.07. 100 Back: A. Zane 1:03.00. 100 Breast: Palmer 1:08.28. 400 Free Relay: Cherokee (A. Zane, Buck, Zeiler, Palmer) 3:57.33.
Shawnee 106, Lenape 64: Darrah Shuff and Emma Hare each won two events and contributed to a pair of first-place relays as Shawnee (6-1, 1-2) defeated visiting Lenape (1-6, 1-1) at Camden County Tech Jan. 15.
SJISL INTERDIVISION
Shawnee 106, Lenape 64
200 Medley: Shawnee (Emma Hare, Ashley Martin, Darrah Shuff, Callie Reed) 1:58.20. 200 Free: Kate Ruona (S) 2:04.48. 200 IM: Annamarie Rodier (L) 2:23.02. 50 Free: Darrah Shuff (S) 26.00. 100 Fly: Julia DeMarco (S) 1:02.86. 100 Free: Shuff 54.88. 500 Free: Hare 5:32.61. 200 Free Relay: Shawnee (Diana DeMarco, Reed, Ruona, J. DeMarco) 1:44.37. 100 Back: Hare 1:04.84. 100 Breast: Rodier 1:15.92. 400 Free Relay: Shawnee (J. DeMarco, Hare, Ruona, Shuff) 3:55.47.
Shawnee 132, Seneca 38: Shawnee (7-1, 1-2) won every event in a victory over host Seneca (2-4, 2-3) in Voorhees Jan. 17.
SJISL INTERDIVISION
Shawnee 132, Seneca 38
200 Medley: Shawnee (Callie Reed, Ashley Martin, Julia DeMarco) 1:59.50. 200 Free: Emma Hare (Sh) 2:03.71. 200 IM: Darrah Shuff (Sh) 2:14.80. 50 Free: Kalena Gatesman (Sh) 26.78. 100 Fly: Pley 1:10.44. 100 Free: Kate Ruona (Sh) 57.23. 500 Free: Reed 5:56.19. 200 Free Relay: Shawnee (Shuff, Hare, Diana DeMarco, Ruona) 1:44.47. 100 Back: Abigail Micklewright). 100 Breast: Rachel Romano (Sh) 1:15.67. 400 Free Relay: Shawnee (Maggie Hill, Hare, Ruona, Shuff) 3:55.35.
Boys Bowling
Cherokee 3, Shawnee 1: Ryan Kent (519 series, 188 high game) led Cherokee (3-7-1, 1-5-1) to a win over visiting Shawnee (4-6-1, 2-4-1) at Laurel Lanes Jan. 14.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Cherokee 3, Shawnee 1
Shawnee 768 737 720 - 2225 Cherokee 784 799 718 - 2301
SHAWNEE
Carson Quigley 184-152-129-(465), Jeff McCabe 83-X-X-(83), Ryan Deehr 146-142-132-(420), Dylan Gates 185-151-164-(500), Justin Ayres 170-154-166-(490), Joe DePasquale X-138-129-(267).
CHEROKEE
Ryan Kent 188-171-160-(519), Ryan Newman 137-151-125-(413), Ryan Correll 182-179-133-(494), Ethan Krijt 126-142-145-(413), Jeff Handfield 151-156-155-(462).
Camden County Tech 4, Seneca 0: Alfonso Pena (635 series, 232 high game) and Caleb Bertino (633, 259) led Camden County Tech (11-0) to a shutout of visiting Seneca (3-7, 2-4) at 30 Strikes Lanes Jan. 14.
OLYMPIC NATIONAL DIVISION
Camden County Tech 4, Seneca 0
Seneca 688 767 763 - 2218 CCTS 944 948 1069 - 2961
SENECA
Jacob Walters 158-202-221-(581), Paul Mancinelli 159-172-149-(480), Tyler Curtis 136-132-128-(396), Logan Sharrott 105-111-X-(216), Nico Beneventano X-X-124-(124), Michael Zahradnick 130-150-141-(421).
CAMDEN COUNTY TECH
Stephen Schaff 183-196-242-(621), Michael Howard 191-233-187-(611), Alfonso Penna 232-193-210-(635), Caleb Bertino 195-179-259-(633), Joshua Buffington 143-147-171-(461).
Cherry Hill East 3, Lenape 1: Aiden Landis (554 series, 197 high game) and Anthony Mathis (543, 227) led Cherry Hill East (6-4-1) past Lenape (2-5-2, 1-4-2) at Laurel Lanes Jan. 15.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Cherry Hill East 3, Lenape 1
C.H. East 861 772 790 - 2423 Lenape 783 798 715 - 2296
CHERRY HILL EAST
Anthony Mathis 227-170-146-(543), Aaron Johnson 151-136-217-(504), Sal Cohen 127-123-90-(349), Aiden Landis 197-183-174-(554), Sam Lees 159-160-163-(482).
LENAPE
Alex Parker 161-143-132-(436), Jacob Henry 155-171-125-(451), Ryan Delozier 176-157-192-(525), Noah Pisiechko 162-162-159-(483), Matt Brueninger 129-165-107-(401).
Shawnee 4, Pennsauken Tech 0: Carson Quigley’s 548 series (230 high game) highlighted Shawnee’s (5-6-1, 2-4-1) shutout of host Pennsauken Tech (1-8-1) at Laurel Lanes Jan. 16.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Shawnee 4, Pennsauken Tech 0
Shawnee 819 843 708 - 2370 Penn. Tech 576 659 643 - 1878
SHAWNEE
Justin Ayres 154-172-162-(488), Carson Quigley 157-230-161-(548), Gavin Reynolds 170-173-X-(343), Nathan Kavanagh X-X-134-(134), Armando Soares X-X-108-(108), Joe DePasquale 168-99-X-(267), Michael Dillon X-X-143-(143), Ryan Deehr 170-169-X-(339).
PENNSAUKEN TECH
Ramiro Roman 101-X-X-(101), Giovanni Zepeda 110-100-99-(309), Daniel McKeown 135-188-111-(434), Alex Vegoza X-132-212-(344), Jonathon Matos 127-146-123-(396), Charlie Vasquez 103-93-98-(294).
Girls Bowling
Shawnee 3, Cherokee 1: Logan Trinkle’s 354 series (147 high game) led visiting Shawnee (8-3, 4-3) past Cherokee (2-6, 1-5) at Laurel Lanes Jan. 14.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Shawnee 3, Cherokee 1
Shawnee 607 569 478 - 1654 Cherokee 583 482 502 - 1567
SHAWNEE
Logan Trinkle 147-115-92-(354), Molly Heatter 113-X-X-(113), Isabella Kolstad 126-107-X-(233), Jaida Topuzoglu 116-117-89-(322), Kelsey Price 105-125-122-(352), Logan Anderson X-105-95-(200), Marge Schaefer X-X-80-(80).
CHEROKEE
Megan Dean 129-99-106-(334), Phoenix Alberto 93-88-104-(285), Sophie Cummings 114-70-93-(277), Kayla Parker 97-116-83-(296), Macie Worrel 150-109-116-(375).
Seneca 4, Camden County Tech 0: Brenna Derby (429 series, 150 high game) and Annmarie Zack (416, 165) led visiting Seneca (8-2, 4-1) to a shutout of Camden County Tech (5-6) at 30 Strikes Lanes Jan. 14.
OLYMPIC NATIONAL DIVISION
Seneca 4, Camden County Tech 0
Seneca 653 657 720 - 2030 CCTS 544 520 465 - 1529
SENECA
Brenna Derby 150-136-143-(429), Delaney Insinga 109-X-146-(255), Annamarie Zack 115-136-165-(416), Megan Gallagher X-129-144-(273), Riley Packard 135-132-122-(389), Aubrey Packard 144-124-X-(268).
CAMDEN COUNTY TECH
Haley Dursch 121-74-107-(302), Skye Larson 143-103-91-(337), Michelle Gomez 95-121-90-(306), Jeidy Cruz 73-91-85-(249), Gabrielle Walker 112-131-92-(335).
Cherry Hill East 2, Lenape 2: Lenape (3-5-1, 2-4-1) won the last game by one pin to salcage a tie with Cherry Hill East (6-4-1) at Laurel Lanes Jan. 15. Madison Weeks (390 series) and Kayleigh Kmet (152 high game) were top scorers for the Indians.
OLYMPIC AMERICAN DIVISION
Cherry Hill East 2, Lenape 2
C.H. East 605 505 544 - 1654 Lenape 468 537 545 - 1550
CHERRY HILL EAST
Sophia Angulo 77-84-59-(220), Lydia Chen 121-91-102-(337), Vivian Chen 129-90-109-(328), Brielle Lampf 99-85-104-(288), Anna Neubauer 179-155-170-(504).
LENAPE
Kayleigh Kmet 88-152-143-(383), Kaleigh Christ 86-95-118-(299), Madison Weeks 132-128-130-(390), Julia Landick 72-69-67-(208), Eva Ll 90-93-87-(270).
Shawnee 4, Pennsauken Tech 0: Jaida Topuzoglu rolled a 436 series (158 high game) as Shawnee (9-3, 4-3) blanked host Pennsauken Tech (1-8) at Laurel Lanes Jan. 16.
OLYMPIC INTERDIVISION
Shawnee 4, Pennsauken Tech 0
Shawnee 567 592 560 - 1719 Penn. Tech 498 493 466 - 1457
SHAWNEE
Kelsey Price 143-101-111-(355), Jaida Topuzoglu 158-131-147-(436), Molly Heatter 102-171-123-(396), Isabella Kolstad 108-134-127-(369).
PENNSAUKEN TECH
Marieli Torres 117-113-92-(322), Roxanna Hernandez 86-89-106-(281), Ayda Williams 125-116-77-(318), Kimberly Espinal 89-95-84-(268), Kimberly Espinal 89-95-84-(268), Daniela Diaz 81-X-107-(188).