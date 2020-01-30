EWING >> The Rowan University men’s swimming & diving team won the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championship with a 161-139 victory at The College of New Jersey.
It is Rowan’s fourth conference title and 17th overall. The Profs finished 4-0 in the conference and they are 6-2 overall. TCNJ has an 8-1 record with a 2-1 NJAC mark.
The 400 freestyle relay swam a winning time of 3:10.48. Dylan Regan, Tyler McDonald, Dominick Sheppard and Jake Kayati made up the free relay. The 200 medley relay of Kevin Gillooly, Matt Grubb, Kayati and Regan came in second with a time of 1:33.05.
Gillooly touched first in the 50 free (21.23) and 100 (51.21) and 200 (1:51.97) backstrokes. Grubb claimed first (57.26) in the 100 breaststroke and was second (2:11.40) in the 200 breaststroke. McDonald finished first (47.66) in the 100 freestyle.
Kevin Yanagisawa won the 1000 freestyle (9:56.68) and was second (4:50.87) in the 500. He came in second (1:54.90) in the 200 butterfly and Joe Rucci was third (1:55.85). Rucci also finished third (53.39) in the 100 butterfly. Greg Cann came in first (2:11.09) in the 200 breaststroke.
Chad Shire took first in the three-meter diving (313.95) and was second (258.70) on the one-meter board. Matt Hoy had a third place (214.65) in the one-meter diving.
Kayati took second (52.23) in the 100 butterfly. Sheppard and McDonald were second (1:44.27) and third (1:45.42) respectively in the 200 freestyle. Regan finished second (21.32) in the 50 free and third (48.28) in the 100 freestyle. Kyle Printon was second (1:59.35) in the 200 individual medley and Jack Freeman followed third (1:59.46).
Rowan hosts the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy on Saturday, Feb. 1. The diving starts at 11 a.m. and the swimming events begin at 1 p.m.