WILDWOOD >> The North American Grappling Association (NAGA) will presents an exciting weekend of mixed martial arts grappling at the Wildwoods Convention Center Aug. 3-4. The tournament will feature 400 gi and no-gi divisions with contestants of all ages from the tri-state area.
NAGA is the world’s largest mixed grappling tournament circuit with over 700,000 competitors worldwide. Individuals and teams are welcome to compete. Competitions on Saturday will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and will feature youth divisions only. Competitions on Sunday will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and will feature adult and teen divisions only. Awards will be presented to the winners in various categories.
Admission is $15 per person and tickets will be available at the door the day of the event. Children 7 years of age and under are free.
For additional information about the mixed martial arts tournament, call 860-295-0403 or visit www.NagaFighter.com.