WILDWOOD >> The Atlantic Coast Wrestling Association will host the National Youth Challenge Duals team championships Feb. 7-9 at the Wildwoods Convention Center here.
This three-day event will feature over 1,500 elementary and middle school wrestlers, grades 2 through 8, in highly competitive dual meet matches. More than 80 teams from all over the country will be competing in one of the most challenging dual tournaments in the East.
Times for competitions, which are subject to change, are as follows:
Friday, Feb. 7: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Elementary school teams are scheduled to wrestle in the mornings, with an 8 a.m. start time each day and the middle school teams are scheduled to begin in the afternoon.
This event is a great way to show your support for these dedicated youth wrestlers and see some of the nation’s best youth wrestlers in action.
The Atlantic Coast Wrestling Association’s mission is to create a competitive atmosphere for youth wrestlers that will promote sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty, courage and fair play. This purpose is met by providing supervised and competitive wrestling competitions in order to encourage continued participation in the sport of amateur wrestling. During the 2020 dual tournaments, the association will be raising funds to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Admission is $20 per day for adults and $50 for a 3-day weekend pass. Admission for children 12 and under is $10 per day and $25 for a 3-day weekend pass.
For additional information about these national youth wrestling tournaments, visit www.AtlanticCoastWrestling.com.