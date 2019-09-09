MEDFORD >> Lenape (1-0, 0-0) scored three touchdowns on kickoff returns - including two by Xavier Coleman - to highlight an impressive season-opening win over visiting Tottenville, N.Y., 48-21, Sept. 6.
WJFL INTERDIVISION
Tottenville 0 0 15 6 - 21
Lenape 20 2 20 6 - 48
L: Connor Kennedy 90 kickoff return (Dylan Shank kick)
L: Xavier Coleman 1 run (Shank kick)
L: Kennedy 15 pass from Brady Long (Shank kick)
L: Safety
T: Anthony Puciarelli 4 run (Pierre Mansor kick)
L: Coleman 90 kickoff return (Shank kick)
T: Roland Dempster 35 run (Dean Sampson run)
L: Coleman 88 kickoff return (kick failed)
L: Coleman 31 pass from Long (Shank kick)
T: Jason Salacedo 1 run (pass failed)
L: D.J. Lawrence 64 run (pass failed)
Lenape Statistics
RUSHING: Hamza Bruce 16-102; D.J. Lawrence 1-64, TD; Xavier Coleman 5-36, TD; Kobi Ray-Reed 3-3.
PASSING: Brady Long 5-of-13, 106, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING: Hamza Bruce 2-52; Xavier Coleman 2-39, TD; Connor Kennedy 1-15, TD.