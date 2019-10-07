MEDFORD >> Xavier Coleman scored three touchdowns and rushed for 165 yards and Brady Long threw for three touchdowns as Lenape (4-1, 1-1) rolled over visiting Allentown (1-3), 41-0, in a West Jersey League interdivision game Oct. 4.
WJFL INTERDIVISION
Allentown 0 0 0 0 - 0
Lenape 21 13 7 0 - 41
L: Xavier Coleman 73 run (Dylan Shank kick)
L: Coleman 24 pass from Brady Long (Shank kick)
L: Coleman 92 run (Shank kick)
L: Clyde Washington 23 pass from Long (Shank kick)
L: Hamza Bruce 1 run (kick failed)
L: Connor Kennedy 5 run (Shank kick)
Lenape Statistics
RUSHING: Xavier Coleman 2-165, 2 TD; Hamza Bruce 12-69, TD; Brady Long 3-24; Luke Cole 1-19; D.J. Lawrence 5-16; Kobi Ray-Reed 3-14; Kylier Lightfoot 2-14; Matt Still 1-1; Drew Varlese 1-0.
PASSING: Long 6-of-7, 124, 3 TD; Lightfoot 1-of-1, 4.
RECEIVING: Coleman 2-72, TD; Kennedy 3-29, TD; Clyde Washington 1-23, TD; Jack Niemela 1-4.