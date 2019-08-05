Rowan University assistant basketball coach Brian Bouchard held his South Jersey Basketball Academy Aug. 2 at St. Mary of the Lakes School in Medford.
Bouchard is in his third season as an assistant men's basketball coach at Rowan University. His primary focus is on developing the team's defensive identity and alumni connection plan.
Bouchard is the director of the South Jersey Basketball Academy in Medford. Previously, he was a coordinator for the Malik Allen Basketball Academy from 2002-14. Bouchard was an assistant coach at The College of New Jersey from 2003-07. The Lions compiled a 64-41 record during that time and qualified for the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championship Tournament all four seasons.
Bouchard was the head coach at Helen Fort Middle School in Pemberton, NJ for two seasons (2001-03). He served as an assistant coach at Shawnee High School for the 2000-01 campaign.
A member of the 1996 national championship squad, Bouchard played for the Profs from 1995-2000. He totaled 227 points, 221 rebounds and 297 assists in 111 career games. Bouchard was a team captain during his senior season. Rowan had a record of 122-22 during Bouchard's career.
A product of Shawnee High School, Bouchard was a captain during the 1993-94 season and helped lead the Renegades to the conference and South Jersey Group IV titles. Shawnee advanced to the state group semifinals. During the 1994-95 campaign, Bouchard was named to the all-tournament team as the Renegades won the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, SC, one of the most prestigious tournaments in the country. Shawnee repeated as conference and South Jersey champions, captured the state Group IV crown and was the runner-up in the Tournament of Champions.
Bouchard is a physical education teacher in Pemberton and resides in Medford Lakes with his wife, Heidi, and three children, Zane, Rylan and Isabella.