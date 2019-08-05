Seven Rowan University women’s lacrosse players were named to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Zag Sports Division III Academic Honor Roll. The lacrosse team earned IWLCA Academic Squad honors.
Student-athletes Lilli Carbone (jr. Medford, NJ/Shawnee), Emma Frost (sr. Washington, NJ/Warren Hills Reg.), Liz Kramer (sr. Mullica Hill, NJ/Clearview Reg.), Maia Levenshus (so. Norwood, NJ/Northern Valley Old Tappan), Kacey McCann (sr. East Windsor, NJ/Notre Dame), Reese Parr (sr. Freehold, NJ/Howell) and Kaitlyn Schneider (sr. Columbus, NJ/Northern Burlington Regional) were members of the Academic Honor Roll. The IWLCA honored 653 student-athletes from 173 institutions on the Division III Academic Honor Roll. To be eligible, players must be a junior, senior or graduate student with a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher.
This is the 10th time in the past 12 seasons that Rowan has received the honor. A team must have a 3.0 or higher GPA for the academic year to be chosen an Academic Honor Squad. This year, 312 schools from NCAA Division I, II and II received the award.
A defender, Carbone started every game and collected 15 ground balls and eight caused turnovers. She was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society. The Rowan Scholar-Athlete received New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) All-Academic honorable mention. Carbone is a biology major.
Frost was a starter in goal for 11 of 12 contests played. She registered a 6-4 record and made 66 saves for a 39.3 save percentage. Her 10.65 goals against average was sixth in the conference. Frost contributed with 13 ground balls. She earned NJAC All-Academic honorable mention. A Rowan Scholar-Athlete, Frost graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biological science.
Kramer totaled 68 points and 46 goals, which was second on the team. The starting midfielder also had 22 assists. She led the Profs with 101 draw controls. Kramer collected 43 ground balls and 26 caused turnovers. She was chosen to the Boardwalk All-Region and NJAC All-Conference first teams. A team captain, Kramer was a NJAC All-Academic honorable mention selection and a Rowan Scholar-Athlete. She was also a member of the Philadelphia InquirerAcademic All-Area team. Kramer is majoring in health promotion and wellness management.
Levenshus saw playing time in eight games on the Profs’ defense. She contributed with four ground balls, four caused turnovers and one draw control. The junior was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society and received NJAC All-Academic honorable mention. A Rowan Scholar-Athlete, she is a health and physical education major.
McCann played in 16 games. The defender had five ground balls and two caused turnovers. She was a member of the NJAC All-Academic honorable mention team. She is a Rowan Scholar-Athlete and pursuing a degree in human resource management.
On attack, Parr started five of six contests before missing the remainder of the season with an injury. She totaled 12 points with six goals and two assists. Parr compiled eight ground balls and two caused turnovers. The senior received NJAC All-Academic honorable mention and was a Rowan Scholar-Athlete. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
A defender, Schneider was in the starting lineup for every game. She scored one goal and compiled 26 ground balls and 18 caused turnovers. Schneider was selected to the NJAC All-Conference first team and was a member of the Boardwalk All-Region second team. She earned NJAC All-Academic honorable mention. The Rowan Scholar-Athlete graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.
Rowan finished the 2019 season with an 11-7 record and advanced to the final of the NJAC Championship Tournament.