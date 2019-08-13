INDIANAPOLIS, IN >> Rowan University’s Danny Serreino ended the 2019 season as the NCAA Division III champion for strikeouts per inning. The Profs’ pitching staff was the statistical champion for strikeouts per inning.
Serreino (sr. Jackson, NJ/Jackson Liberty) recorded 14.81 strikeouts per inning. He was also ranked fifth in the nation with a total of 113 strikeouts in 68.2 innings. His opponents had a .176 batting average. The right-hander finished his senior year with a 2.23 earned run average (ERA) and a 5-4 record. For his career, he compiled a 14-6 mark with a 1.98 ERA, 235 strikeouts and a .149 opposing batting average.
Serreino was drafted in the 32ndround by the Cincinnati Reds. He was named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) All-Conference and America Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Mid-Atlantic All-Region first teams. Serreino was a member of the D3baseball.com All-Region second team. He was selected the NJAC Pitcher of the Week four times.
Serreino led the conference in opposing batting average, strikeouts and strikeouts looking (36) and was third in ERA. He holds the school records for career ERA (1.98), strikeouts in a game (16), strikeouts per nine innings (14.81) and fewest hits allowed per nine innings (3.87).
The pitching staff compiled 454 strikeouts for 10.2 strikeouts per inning. Rowan finished the season with a 32-13 record and advanced to the NJAC and NCAA Championship Tournaments.