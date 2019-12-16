GLASSBORO >> Rowan University senior David Gajderowicz of Medford has been named the Division 3 College Player of the Year by the Brooks Irvine Memorial Football Club of South Jersey and was honored at the organization’s 75th annual banquet this week at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Cherry Hill.
Gajderowicz, a 6-0 defensive end, was named to the All-NJAC First Team Defense for the second consecutive year. He posted 40 tackles this season, including 17 solos, and was tied for second on the team in sacks with 5.5 for a total of 47 yards and in tackles for loss with 10.5 for 68 yards.
The team co-captain was tied for third in the NJAC in sacks and was fifth in tackles for loss. He made a season-high eight tackles in his final game, a win over The College of New Jersey.
In the 38 games of his career, Gajderowicz compiled 133 tackles and 23.0 sacks.
The Brooks-Irvine Memorial Football Club honors student athletes, coaches, schools, communities, and all of those who support the game of football in South Jersey.