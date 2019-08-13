WILDWOOD >> The 16th Annual ‘Tri the Wildwoods’ will take place on Saturday, August 24 along the beaches, streets and boardwalk of North Wildwood with hundreds of athletes from across the country participating in this “rite of passage race.”
The Triathlon’s Sprint division will feature a quarter-mile swim, 10-mile bike race, and 3.1-mile beach/boardwalk run. The Sprint will begin at 6:50 a.m. The Olympic division begins at 6:30 a.m. and will feature a 0.6-mile swim, 18-mile bike race, and a 5-mile run.
The event will also include a 5K, or 3.1-mile, beach/boardwalk run (strictly for runners) and is set to begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 24 after the final wave of the triathlon has begun. The swim course and run course will begin at 15th Avenue and the beach in North Wildwood; and the bike course will begin at 13th Avenue and JFK Boulevard in North Wildwood.
A Kids Splash ‘n Dash will begin at 9 a.m., which incorporates a swim and run course for children ages three through 13, and focuses on finishing rather than competing. The Kids Splash ‘n Dash features a 50-meter swim and a ½ mile run. Children can also choose to participate in the Wild Child Triathlon, which is a 50-meter swim, 2-mile bike and 1-mile run. All registered children will receive a complimentary Morey’s Piers Amusement Park 1-Day Pass as well as a hat, medal, bib, timed results and post event buffet.
'Tri the Wildwoods' has always been known as a race of unpredictable weather, a challenging course, and possibly the best after party for a triathlon in the state of New Jersey! Simply stated, it’s a “must do” triathlon.
It is USA Triathlon (USAT) sanctioned event and first took place in the Wildwoods in August 2004. Since then, it has grown to attract more than 1,500 runners each year from throughout the northeast, as well as athletes from areas including: Colorado, California, Ireland, Iceland and Canada. Prizes will be awarded to the winners in each age group immediately following the race.
Past champions of this race include USAT Olympian and Wildwoods native Joe Maloy, former USAT Olympian Jarod Shoemaker, and Lifetime Fitness Champion Alicia Kaye. The spirit of this classic Jersey shore triathlon is not with the pros, but with the “Joe’s” – the thousands of age groupers who have made it to the starting line since 2004.
For additional information about 'Tri the Wildwoods' events or to register, visit www.DelmoSports.com.