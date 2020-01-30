EWING >> The Rowan University women’s swimming & diving team defeated The College of New Jersey, 180-114 and captured the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championship.
It was Rowan’s fourth straight title and 13thoverall. The Profs finished undefeated in the conference with a 5-0 mark and they are 6-3 overall. The Lions have a 5-1 record and they are 3-1 in the NJAC.
The 200 medley relay swam a winning time of 1:48.57 with Abigail Brous, Emily Kopchick, Daria Minch and Jordan McChesney. Brous, Nicole Harms, Kylie Salerno and McChesney were on the first place 400 freestyle relay (3:40.20).
Brous touched first (59.07) in the 100 backstroke and Salerno followed second (1:01.64). Carlee Timmins was the winner in the 1000 (10:44.90). She had second places in the 200 (2:00.81) and 500 (5:14.70) freestyles.
Emily LaBenski captured first place in the 200 freestyle (1:58.87) and 200 breaststroke (2:28.54). She also had a third place (2:16.07) in the 200 individual medley. McChesney won the 100 freestyle in 54.11. She had a second place (25.01) in the 50 free while Brous was third (25.10).
In the 100 breaststroke, Harms claimed first (1:07.44) while Kopchick and Megan Miller were second (1:08.62) and third (1:09.01) respectively. Kopchick also had a third place (2:33.84) in the 200 breaststroke.
Corinne Finkbinder won the one and three-meter diving with 213.95 and 215.40 points respectively. Naomi Amadoro took second (190.85) on the one-meter board and was third (149.45) in the three-meter.
Veronica Alferez won the 500 freestyle in 5:13.73. She took second in the 200 butterfly (2:12.40) and 200 individual medley (2:14.36). Alex Bambrick came in second (10:53.95) in the 1000 freestyle. She took third (2:15.99) in the 200 backstroke and fourth (1:03.06) in the 100 backstroke.
Taylor DeGennaro had a second place (2:13.46) in the 200 backstroke. Mnich came in third (1:00.14) in the 100 butterfly and Salerno was fourth (1:02.48).
Rowan has its last home meet against the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy on Saturday, Feb. 1. The diving is scheduled for 11 a.m. and the swimming events start at 1 p.m.