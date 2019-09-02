GLASSBORO >> Marie Wozniak has been named associate director of athletics for athletic communications at Rowan University, it was announced by interim director of athletics Dr. John Giannini.
Wozniak brings more than 30 years of athletic communications experience to Rowan, including the last 15 years as associate athletic director for communications at Saint Joseph’s University.
She will supervise the athletic communications office and the publicity, digital and social media efforts for the Profs’ 18 varsity sports, while also serving on the department’s senior staff.
“Marie is one of our region’s most respected, experienced and well-connected athletic administrators. She is the consummate professional and colleague. We could not be more pleased that’s she here at Rowan,” said Giannini.
“I’m excited to join the Rowan community and am grateful to John Giannini for giving me this tremendous opportunity at an institution with such a strong tradition of success in athletics. I’m looking forward to working with Rowan’s outstanding coaches and student-athletes to further showcase their achievements and stories,” said Wozniak. During her time at Saint Joseph’s, Wozniak oversaw the Hawks’ athletic communications efforts for 20 varsity sports and was the media contact for SJU’s men’s basketball program.
She spearheaded the media coverage during one of Saint Joseph’s most memorable seasons in 2003-04 when the men’s basketball team achieved the nation’s number-one ranking, produced a 27-0 regular season, and advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight, led by the Consensus National Player of the Year Jameer Nelson and the Consensus National Coach of the Year Phil Martelli.
Prior to that, Wozniak was on the staff at Seton Hall University for 10 years, including five as assistant athletic director for communications. She began her career with a four-year stint as associate commissioner at the East Coast Conference.
In addition to working numerous NCAA basketball events, she served as the media coordinator for the 2009 NCAA Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds in Philadelphia and as the co-media coordinator for the 1999 NCAA Men’s Basketball East Regional in East Rutherford, N.J.
A native of Haddon Township, Wozniak earned her bachelor’s degree at Villanova University and received her master’s degree from Temple University.