EVESHAM >> The Evesham Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the depicted females.
On Nov. 10, the two females entered the Church of Saint Isaac Jogues, located at 349 Evesboro-Medford Road, and stole numerous items from the church donation closet.
Stolen property included approximately $460 worth of laundry detergent, winter coats, and multiple Kohl's gift cards. Suspect were observed leaving the scene in a white Nissan four door with a sun roof and unknown New Jersey registration.
If anyone knows the identity of these females, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411.