HADDONFIELD >> Community Foundation of South Jersey (CFSJ), has announced the fourth round of grants from its COVID-19 Response Fund. Twenty-one grants totaling $180,000 were awarded to South Jersey nonprofits on the front lines supporting residents impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. To date, $663,000 has been awarded to 74 organizations serving Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean, and Salem Counties.
“This fourth round of grants continues to address urgent basics of families and modifications to services for nonprofit organizations,” said CFSJ Executive Director Andy Fraizer. “All of these organizations are deeply embedded in the fabric of their communities. They inspire us and remind us of the tremendous need that exists, and the amount of support required to address and recover from the health, social, and economic impacts of the pandemic.”
“During these extremely challenging times, we are inspired by how our generous donors and partners are to help us meet the needs and disruptions,” said Wanda Hardy, Chairperson of the Foundation’s Community Leadership and Engagement Committee. “The Foundation is committed to working with our partners to address immediate needs and to plan for the longer-term recovery of South Jersey communities.”
The South Jersey COVID-19 Response Fund is part of a national movement of more than 400 community foundations that have mobilized more than $900 million to aid in the COVID-19 public health and economic crisis. Since March, South Jersey residents, businesses, and philanthropists across the state have contributed more than $1,080,000. Even with this overwhelming response, there is still a need for contributions and funding partners to meet the critical needs of our nonprofit community.
“As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, the needs of individuals and families are changing and becoming more urgent. There is no doubt that some people will fall through the cracks of available services and support. Philanthropy can address its best role by targeting resources to help fill gaps left by the government response,” Fraizer said.
For more information on how individuals or organizations can make a donation, funding priorities, and how to apply for a grant, please visit southjerseyresponsefund.org.
ROUND FOUR GRANT AWARD DESCRIPTIONS
American Red Cross - New Jersey Chapter – Fairfield, NJ
With a grant of $15,000, the Red Cross will offer free COVID-19 antibody testing to blood donors across South Jersey as they work to replenish their depleted supply of blood for patients in need across eight South Jersey counties.
Arc of Cape May County – South Dennis, NJ
With a grant of $10,000, the Arc will purchase equipment and train staff to continue delivering social outreach support, remote enrichment activities, and enhance residents’ access to healthcare through new telemedicine technology across 17 group homes and assisted-living apartments in Cape May County.
CASA of Atlantic and Cape May Counties – Somers Point, NJ
With a grant of $5,000, CASA will purchase equipment and train volunteers to continue advocating for foster youth in Atlantic and Cape May counties remotely through technology. The grant funds an online case management system.
Center for Independent Living of South Jersey – Westville, NJ
With a grant of $5,000, the Center will continue providing home delivery of food and rental assistance to clients independently living with disabilities in Gloucester and Camden counties.
Comité de Apoyo a los Trabajadores Agrícolas (CATA) – Glassboro, NJ
With a grant of $12,000, CATA will match the more than $29,000 raised to date to provide direct emergency relief funds to South Jersey farmworkers excluded from unemployment insurance and other federally funded programs who are experiencing economic hardships as a result of COVID-19.
CONTACT of Ocean and Monmouth Counties – Toms River, NJ
With a grant of $3,000 CONTACT will purchase equipment to provide remote training to volunteers so they can continue to alleviate the isolation, depression, and anxiety experienced by Ocean County residents (many of them seniors), as a result of COVID-19.
Faith Baptist Church – Pleasantville, NJ
With a grant of $3,000 (and in partnership with the Community Food Bank of NJ), the Church will purchase equipment to continue distributing food to the Pleasantville community.
Food Bank of South Jersey – Pennsauken, NJ
With a grant of $40,000, the Food Bank will continue operating with expanded hours, increased staffing, and necessary sanitation for ongoing partnership and coordination programs with over 180 South Jersey emergency feeding organizations, ensuring our South Jersey neighbors in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Salem counties continue to have access to food and modified nutrition education programs.
Heart of Camden – Camden, NJ
With a grant of $6,000, Heart of Camden will distribute food to homebound seniors and those with disabilities, as well as, diapers and other personal care products to families in South Camden.
Humanity First USA – Willingboro, NJ
With a grant of $5,000, Humanity First USA, in partnership with the Food Bank of South Jersey, will address the emergency food needs of Burlington County families and those from surrounding communities.
Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties – Margate, NJ
With a grant of $10,000, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May will continue operating their food pantry, provide transportation to seniors in order to access medical services, provide homeless services in partnership with AtlantiCare, and provide telehealth services.
LADACIN Network – Wanamassa, NJ
With a grant of $10,000, LADACIN will purchase equipment to continue educational, therapeutic, and telehealth services to infants, children, and adults in Ocean County living with complex physical and developmental disabilities.
Lupus Foundation of America - Tri-State Chapter – Jenkintown, PA
With a grant of $5,000, the Lupus Foundation will advocate for South Jersey residents who suffer from lupus but are not able to access common treatment options due to drug shortages.
Mighty Writers – Philadelphia, PA
With a grant of $10,000, Mighty Writers will continue providing food, online programming, supplies, and books to 1,000 youth in Camden and Atlantic City.
Operation Warm Up New Jersey – Glen Mills, PA
With a $5,000 grant and additional support from like-minded organizations, Operation Warm will provide underprivileged children living in South Jersey with 10,000 free brand-new winter coats.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy – Newfield, NJ
With a grant of $5,000, OLMA will provide one-time emergency scholarships to support families facing COVID-19 related financial hardships. The scholarships prevent disruptions to the social, emotional, and educational development of students from Gloucester, Camden, Burlington, Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem counties.
St. Isaac Jogues Conference of the St. Vincent de Paul Society – Marlton, NJ
With a grant of $3,000, St. Isaac Jogues Conference will provide funding to assist clients in Burlington County to maintain or acquire shelter, pay utility bills, repair vehicles for employment purposes, and assure adequate access to both medical care and food.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church – Millville, NJ
With a grant of $3,000, St. Paul’s will work with local partners to purchase fresh produce to supplement existing food donations to needy Millville families.
Urban Promise Ministries Community Development – Camden, NJ
With a grant of $15,000, Urban Promise Ministries will maintain operations of the Community Food Co-op through the winter months ensuring Camden and Pennsauken neighbors have access to fresh and nutritious food.
VietLead – Camden, NJ
With a grant of $5,000, VietLead will continue providing direct support and bi-lingual resources to Vietnamese residents in Camden and Burlington counties to access financial and public assistance for families and small businesses.
Women's Center for Entrepreneurship – Chatham, NJ
With a grant of $5,000, the Women’s Center will offer guidance and support to low and-moderate income small business owners from Ocean County to access government assistance and adapt their businesses to survive.